NI will have ‘nobody at the wheel’ facing into autumn, warns Finance Minister following ‘sobering’ leaders meeting

Northern Ireland will be left with “absolutely nobody at the wheel” in Stormont by the end of October if the political stalemate is not resolved.

That was the warning from Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy after a meeting of the Assembly party leaders and head of the civil service Jayne Brady on Thursday.

Stormont is currently without an Executive or power sharing Assembly as a result of the DUP’s boycott of the institutions due to the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

After he left the meeting, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson hit back at Sinn Fein and accused the nationalist party of "not listening" and engaging in a summer of "poke a unionist in the eye".

"I'm not going to be poked in the eye by Sinn Fein, I will do what I believe is the right thing to do, I will stand by the word I gave to the people of Northern Ireland," Mr Donaldson added.

"I want this protocol resolved, I want to see decisive action taken. We need to see decisive action taken to resolve the very real difficulties that the protocol is causing for Northern Ireland, not least the impact it is having on the cost of living.

"Our position is very clear on that, we sought a mandate for our position, we received a mandate for it and I stand by what we said.

"But, of course, we want to ensure that people who are really facing pressure at the moment because of the cost of living are able to get the support and help that they need."

While there are currently ministers still in place at Stormont following the May election, Mr Murphy warned this situation will change if the impasse continues.

"We're facing into a situation where at the end of October, even in the caretaker capacity that we are now in, we will be out of that as ministers ... so effectively left in the midst of this crisis ... we'll be left with absolutely nobody at the wheel in this institution whatsoever. That's an unacceptable situation," he told reporters at Stormont Castle.

Mr Murphy said he challenged DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to "give some sense of when they intend to allow the rest of us to form an Executive".

"We can't get any sense of clarity in relation to that," he said.

"While people are facing into an enormous crisis, while bills are mounting, we are in a situation where we can't get any certainty from the British government in terms of an intervention and no certainty from the DUP in terms of reforming an Executive here which could take at least some decisions to try and mitigate some of the pressures that are building."

In an apparent blow for party relations, Ulster Unionist party leader Doug Beattie branded the leaders meeting as a "pretty sobering” and suggested there was a "bleak outlook" for people facing into a cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile Naomi Long, the leader of the Alliance Party, urged Mr Donaldson to return to the Executive.

The leader of Stormont’s third largest party said: "I think it's very clear that what we need to do is to focus attention on getting the Executive up and running.

"We have now had almost six months from the last election. It's fairly clear in all of the polling that the majority of people who voted then would still vote now for parties who want to see the Assembly up and running, and working on their behalf.

"The winter looks bleak for many people ... the onus is on the DUP and the incoming government to resolve their issues in a way that respects the opinions of all of the parties in Northern Ireland, and in a way that allows us to get the Executive up and running."