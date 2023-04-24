NI youth charity’s political memorabilia project helping to increase engagement among young people

A collection of signed memorabilia is helping to get young people engaged in politics, the co-founder of a Northern Ireland youth mental health charity has said.

Pure Mental NI, which was founded by Matthew Taylor and Jay Buntin in 2019, has been collecting the memorabilia as part of their Youth Policy Collective Programme.

The project began life during the Covid-19 lockdown as an online youth initiative.

“During lockdown, there wasn’t a big focus on programmes that could be done in person — it was all online,” said Matthew.

“After Covid ended, we rebranded it to what it is now called — the Youth Policy Collective —and we got some funding from Children in Need to make that an in-person youth programme.

“It’s following on from what the original project was which is to teach young people about politics, the issues that matter to them and how they can create their own campaigns. That self-confidence is important to instil at a young age which allows them to get involved in activism.

Memorabilia featuring Cara Hunter (SDLP), Noel Williams and Stewart Dickson (both Alliance)

“We (Pure Mental) became a charity in 2021 and we always engaged with politicians as part of our work generally so we had those connections ready to go.

“We knew the impact engagement with politicians could have at that age, so we wanted to give other young people that opportunity as well.”

As part of the project, the group have collected signed memorabilia from a number of local, national and European politicians as well as notable journalists.

Among the signed items is a signed photograph of European Parliament President Roberta Metsola from Malta, alongside local election literature from the likes of the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole and Emma Little-Pengelly of the DUP.

The initiative is helping the young people to engage with and learn about how politics operates.

Election literature featuring Matthew O'Toole (SDLP) and Emma Little-Pengelly (DUP) alongside a signed photo of EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola (Malta)

“They have been really engaged — a lot of them didn’t know who their local reps were, what an MLA was or what they do,” said Matthew.

“It gave us an opportunity to talk through a lot of that and explain it to them. They are a lot more engaged and interested now.

“We have just moved into a new office as well, so they’ve been designing the space. That’s kind of where the idea came from as well. We have this massive space for youth work now and we thought one of the walls could end up being for political memorabilia.

“Some of those who have got back so far are the Speakers for the UK and EU Parliaments. We got Hilary Benn and others as well. We got some from Cara Hunter, Deborah Erskine, John Blair from Alliance; there was cross-party support across the board.

“It’s been a good return so far, but we are looking for as many as we can get because it opens a conversation.

“We can say: ‘You’ve sent this to us, would you fancy coming down and meeting the young people’?

“It’s been fantastic, the reaction has been really positive.”

For more information on the work done by Pure Mental NI, visit their website.