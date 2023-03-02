Nichola Mallon says Windsor Framework receiving ‘positive welcome’ from businesses

Former minister Nichola Mallon who is now head of trade at Logistics UK

Former infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon has said the Windsor Framework has received a “positive welcome” from businesses across Northern Ireland.

Ms Mallon left politics last year, and was appointed Head of Trade and Devolved Policy at business group Logistics UK in December.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster, the former SDLP politician said: “There is a lot of detail in this, but if I was take an initial, simplistic view in terms of the assessment of our members, certainly those who trade on an all island basis, have given a positive welcome to the Windsor Framework because it protects all-island economy but it’s protecting access to both the UK and EU markets.

“But there is a good degree of caution because (our members) want to look through how the green and red lanes operate, for example we need more information around declaration specifics and issues around carrying a mixed load.”

On Monday, the UK government and EU agreed in principle, a new deal to tackle issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Under the full implementation of the Protocol, all goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland would be subject to full customs formalities, as if they were moving internationally.

"We’re trying to bottom out what it will all mean for businesses in practice,” continued Ms Mallon.

“In summary, given that an agreement has been reached, on the face of it, it looks very positive but we just have to work through the technical detail.”

Under the Windsor Framework, the new ‘Green Lane’ means that goods coming from trusted traders in the UK to Northern Ireland will not have to undergo paperwork, checks and customs controls.

Ms Mallon said she had some concerns about how the green and red lanes will be implemented but said her company was welcoming “the fact that the amount of data you have put into and upload into the system has been significantly reduced.”

“You’re talking from about 80 data points down to about 21, but we want to know more about what information is required and who is responsible for uploading it, what lane you go into if you’re carrying goods for Northern Ireland and the South and the timing of these changes.

“We need clear communication, and we should be really running trials.”

Read more Will the Windsor Framework be enough for the DUP?

The former politician joined other business leaders in meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.

She told the programme she raised some of her concerns with Mr Sunak directly that the “government must also communicate details of the deal to GB suppliers, to ensure trade opportunities running from GB to NI are maximised.”

“On the face of it, it looks like it’s going to be significantly improved,” she said.

“There is a job for the Government to get traders who have stopped trading with Northern Ireland to get back trading and those who are, to maximise.”

Asked if she missed politics, Ms Mallon said she was “in a new role now” but was enjoying working with businesses who are helping improve things by “creating jobs, and growing their businesses to make Northern Ireland a prosperous place.”

She said believes the DUP’s agreement of the new framework is a “matter for themselves.”

“In my new role, it’s for politicians to do the politics of it, and it’s for people like me to make sure I’m representing the interest of our members to make sure we get the right outcome for them.”