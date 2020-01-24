Nicola Sturgeon heckled over SNP's IRA links in Scottish parliament

The protestors are removed from the public gallery in the debating chamber after interrupting FMQs at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during FMQs at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Unionist protesters were ejected from Scotland's parliament for heckling First Minister Nicola Sturgeon about alleged IRA supporters in the SNP.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh briefly halted First Minister's Questions at Holyrood around 20 minutes into proceedings on Thursday as the two men were removed by staff and police.

They called the First Minister "Brigardier Sturgeon" as SNP MSP Bob Doris stood up to ask a question.

The protesters shouted: "Why do so many in your party support the IRA?"

The protesters also heckled SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston John Mason, who in 2017 was forced to apologise after suggesting some people saw IRA terrorists as "freedom fighters".

Mr Mason also sparked fury earlier this month when he said he would not "speak up" for residents who supported Orange marches.

Presiding officer Ken McIntosh then suspended Holyrood business.

Ms Sturgeon watched from the debating chamber as the men were escorted from the public gallery.

When asked on Friday, a spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said she would not be making any comment on the incident.