Nine construction workers in Northern Ireland have died after falls at work since 2020

Nine construction workers in Northern Ireland have died after falls since 2020, it has been revealed.

The figures have prompted warnings about how “essential” it is to use the right equipment on sites.

The figures were revealed by Northern Ireland’s Health and Safety Executive (HSENI), who said suitable access equipment needs to used by those working on platforms and edge protection by those working at height.

It comes as part of a campaign to raise awareness, including on selecting the most appropriate equipment – properly erected external scaffolding when building a house, an extension or when having substantial roof or chimney works undertaken.

Other risks include internal falls, such as those from external scaffold platforms into the building or from openings, roof lights and voids.

HSENI said it is “essential” for those in control of work at height to make sure it is properly planned and supervised as well as carried out by those with necessary skills, knowledge and experience.

Protection from falls of flat roof edges can be prevented by providing temporary edge protection, such as double guardrail and toe board around the edge of the roof installed by a trained scaffolder or other suitable proprietary edge protection systems.

When erected it should be strong and rigid enough to prevent people from falling.

For further advice when working at heights in construction, please contact HSENI on 0800 0320 121 or online at this location.