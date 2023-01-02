NIO believed Sinn Fein was whipping up parade tensions, declassified files reveal

Escalating parading disputes in the 1990s were in large part due to Sinn Fein orchestrating protests, the NIO believed.

NIO official David Watkins wrote in a memo to colleagues on July 14, 1995 that the trouble had arisen “as a consequence of the recognition by Sinn Fein in particular that an effective means of opposing Orange marches is by arranging a threatening counter demonstration”.

JA Canavan in the Central Community Relations Unit replied “one of the main problems... whereby the RUC makes operational decisions on the basis of the likelihood of public disorder, is that it actually encourages those who wish to stop a march to threaten disorder”.

Among the files declassified at the Public Record Office in Belfast is also a note of a September 14, 1995 meeting of senior civil servants involved in managing contentious parades.

Senior NIO official Chris McCabe “agreed that Sinn Fein had been active in orchestrating opposition to parades (and hence confrontations) with the RUC primarily in an attempt to portray the force in a bad light”.

In a July 18, 1995 memo to colleagues, John Steele, a senior NIO security official, warned there was a mistaken belief peace might reduce problem parades.

“Not so, mainly because Sinn Fein spotted an opportunity to provoke clashes between the RUC and the nationalist community — an integral part of their current strategy.”

He also referred to the eventual agreement at Portadown “which the dreadful Trimble did his best to obstruct and spoil”.