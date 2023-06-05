NISRA chief appointed new Northern Ireland Chief Electoral Officer

Mr Marshall currently holds a senior role within the statistics organisation.

Senior NISRA director David Marshall has been appointed as Northern Ireland’s new Chief Electoral Officer.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed the appointment on Monday and said Mr Marshall’s appointment would help deliver “efficient elections”.

"I have appointed Dr David Marshall as Northern Ireland’s new Chief Electoral Officer,” he said.

“The important work of the Chief Electoral Officer and his office will continue to underpin the delivery of efficient elections for all the people of NI.”

Mr Marshall has been working for the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) for the past five years and played a pivotal role in the most recent census in 2021 through his position as Director of Census and Population Statistics, a role he has held since 2018.

He is a member of the Central Statistics Office (Ireland) Census Programme Board and the UK Census Committee and previously acted as an advisor to the Economic & Social Research Council and the Boundary Commission for Northern Ireland.

The position of Chief Electoral Officer is a full-time role which will last for five years and attracts a starting remuneration of £84,674.

The post had been vacant since the departure of former incumbent Virginia McVea in April.

Ms McVea left to become head of the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency after performing the role since 2017.

Sarah Ling had been appointed on a three-month interim basis on April 3 and steered the Electoral Office through the local government elections last month.

The Electoral Office of Northern Ireland (EONI) came under some criticism after the most recent local government election when Belfast resident Leah Ní Mhurchú was denied the opportunity to vote despite having a valid form of ID in an Irish provisional driving licence.

“I contacted the Electoral Office and a woman emailed back to say it should have been accepted and that she would ring the polling station to tell them that,” said Ms Ní Mhurchú.

“I was pushing for more of an investigation as to why it happened in the first place and why I was turned away.”

There was also controversy when a photograph appearing to show a south Belfast polling station with a number of Union flags on display appeared online.