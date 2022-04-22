No 10 could tear up NI Protocol to ‘save peace’

PM drawing up plan in anticipation of DUP refusing to enter Executive

The Government is planning legislation that would give ministers powers to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol — risking a fresh clash with Brussels, it was reported last night.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are said to have signed off “in principle” on plans for a Northern Ireland Bill.

The Bill could be tabled in the next parliamentary session, which starts next month, the Financial Times reported.

Whitehall insiders told the FT that the plans were being developed partly in anticipation of a new political crisis if the DUP refuses to re-enter the Executive after the May 5 election.

Under the proposed legislation, ministers would have unilateral powers to switch off key parts of the protocol in UK law. This would include border checks on goods travelling here from Great Britain.

A government spokesperson told the FT: “No decisions have yet been taken and our overriding priority continues to be the protection of peace and stability in Northern Ireland. As we have said consistently, the government will take measures to safeguard the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement if solutions cannot be found to fix the protocol.”

It came as the latest anti-protocol rally, in Castlederg in Co Tyrone, heard calls from DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for unionists to unite in opposition to the protocol.

He also called for the Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie to take part in events in opposition to the protocol.

Sir Jeffrey said: “The one important thing that we must do as unionists opposing this protocol is to stand together. That is the message that our opponents must hear loud and clear.

“I welcome the fact that some of the UUP are now beginning to participate again in anti-protocol events. I want to see them on platforms. I want to see them standing united with us in opposition to the protocol. It is in that unity that we have our strength.”

The DUP leader added: “I will emphasise just how important it is that this protocol is removed.

“The union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is founded upon the Acts of Union.

“Article Six of the Acts of Union is very clear. It states that there should be no barriers to trade between the constituent parts of the United Kingdom.

“The protocol has removed from the people of Northern Ireland that fundamental right.”

TUV leader Jim Allister told the rally that the Northern Ireland Protocol was “furthering the objective” of a united Ireland.

He said: “How could it be otherwise when, under the protocol, GB is regarded as a third or foreign country in trade terms?

“The stark reality, as spelled out in the Court of Appeal judgment on the protocol, is that the protocol ‘subjugates’ Article Six of the Acts of Union, which guarantees freedom of trade within and between the constituent parts of this United Kingdom.”

He said that checks on goods at Northern Ireland ports meant that freedom of trade had been “fettered”.

Mr Allister added: “All of this is with the political intent that once you create an all-Ireland economically, it is but a short step to a political all-Ireland. That is why all unionists must unite and oppose the iniquitous protocol.”

The rally was also addressed by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, who called on the UUP’s Doug Beattie to rejoin the demonstrations. Mr Beattie said he will not attend the rallies, which he said are raising tensions.

Since then, the window of his constituency office in Portadown was smashed and one of his election posters was left with a noose around the neck outside an anti-protocol protest in Lurgan.