No additional checks on ‘cakes sold in Belfast’ as EU should make changes to Northern Ireland Protocol, urges Labour’s Hilary Benn

DUP to meet US delegation in coming week

The European Union should make changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol like they previously did over the issue of medicines, according to Labour Party MP Hilary Benn.

The veteran politician and former chair of the House of Commons Brexit Select Committee revealed he made the request directly to EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic during a meeting last week.

It comes as Mr Benn suggested the UK and EU should reach agreement that goods which are not at risk of entering the European single market through the Republic of Ireland should not be subject to additional checks.

He said there should not be additional export checks on a “cake, sandwich or cut of meat” set to be sold in Belfast or Derry.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Sunday Politics show, Mr Benn said the current standoff over the post-Brexit trading arrangements “isn’t helping anybody” but added that “the protocol isn’t working”.

“The thing to understand is the protocol was drawn up to deal with the fact there is not going to be and never will be a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic,” he said.

“It makes sense to reach agreement as to which of the goods are not at risk of travelling on to the Republic of Ireland.

“If you take supermarket deliveries, they only sell in shops in Northern Ireland, so what actually is at risk to the integrity of the single market?

“I have become convinced the idea there should be export health certificates on a cake, sandwich, or a cut of meat crossing the Irish sea to be sold in Derry, Belfast or Strabane really isn’t necessary.

“Even the proposals Maros Sefcovic has put forward, while they would be less than the full application of the protocol, they would actually provide more checks than are happening at the moment, as we have these grace periods.”

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss last week told the House of Commons the UK plans to legislate to override parts of the Brexit withdrawal treaty it struck with the EU.

Ms Truss explained part of the UK demands include ‘green’ and ‘red’ lanes for goods depending on whether they enter the EU market or stay in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sefcovic – who is in charge of Brexit negotiations for the EU – responded to the statement by the Foreign Secretary claiming the intervention “raises significant concerns” and said the trading bloc could respond “with all measures at its disposal”.

While Mr Benn said he does not support the idea of the UK Government “breaching international law by repudiating parts of the treaty”, he claimed the EU needed to show flexibility.

“Those who say the full rules must be applied looked at the question of medicines going to NHS patients in Northern Ireland,” he added.

“Maros Sefcovic, to his great credit, recognised we cannot say medicines needed to treat patients in Belfast cant arrive in Northern Ireland unless they have been approved under EU procedures by the European Medicines Agency and he changed EU law.

“I said to him when we were in the same meeting last week of the partnership assembly: “Look if you can change it for that, then you can make other changes to the protocol by agreement with the UK Government.”

The row over the protocol escalated across the Atlantic last week with a warning from US house speaker Nancy Pelosi that congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Northern Ireland Protocol.

During a meeting with US politicians, Ms Truss said she discussed the UK's "cast-iron commitment" to the Good Friday Agreement.

In a strongly-worded intervention on Thursday, Ms Pelosi urged the UK and the EU to continue negotiations on the post-Brexit trade arrangements to uphold peace in the region.

The congresswoman said in a statement: "The Good Friday Accords are the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and a beacon of hope for the entire world.

"Ensuring there remains no physical border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland is absolutely necessary for upholding this landmark agreement, which has transformed Northern Ireland.”

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons confirmed his party are to meet with a US delegation in the coming week, but blasted some politicians in the United States for demonstrating “a total misunderstanding of the Belfast Agreement, the border and consent”.

“It is high time the American administration recognised the fundamental importance of securing the support of both unionists and nationalists. Without such support devolution cannot function,” Mr Lyons said.

“The consent of both communities was never secured for the protocol.

“If the US delegation wants to make a useful contribution, they should admit the flawed decision to move ahead in 2019 without unionist support and commit to securing arrangements which can secure consent and recognise Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.”