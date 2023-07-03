‘No protest’ zones near NI abortion providers to be introduced by September

Safe Access Zones are planned for introduction at health service locations across Northern Ireland by September.

The legislation, introduced by the Northern Ireland Assembly, enables Safe Access Zones to be established in the vicinity of health care premises providing lawful abortions.

This will also include premises where information, advice or counselling about abortion treatments are provided.

Once a Safe Access Zone has been established, designated activities including anti-abortion protests are prohibited within the protected area.

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has welcomed the introduction of the Zones.

The Mid Ulster MLA said: “It is good news that Health and Social Care Trusts are planning to introduce Safe Access Zones by September.

“This has been law since May and people are still facing protests when accessing health care so this needs to be progressed as soon as possible to protect women and healthcare workers,” she continued.

“Patients and their families should not face harassment and intimidation when accessing healthcare.”

The Zones will include the premises where these services are provided, as well as an area between 100m-250m from entrances or exits of the protected premises.

All Health and Social Care Trusts are planning to introduce Safe Access Zones, and preparation work has been underway for a number of months.

The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act (Northern Ireland) 2023 was introduced by the NI Assembly to support women who are accessing legally available abortion services and staff who work at locations where these services are provided. The Zones will only apply to the strictly designated areas.