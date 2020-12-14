No victims' groups, no NIO attendance, says Brandon Lewis on Lambeth legacy talks

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has vowed his office will only attend any future Lambeth Palace legacy talks if victims' groups are involved.

The Conservative minister said he would need "up front" knowledge of who will be attending the talks before considering sending officials.

The first meeting, which took place at Lambeth Palace on November 2, was described by organisers as "a seminar" and was attended by government officials, academics, former IRA commander and Sinn Fein strategist Sean 'Spike' Murray and loyalist Winston Irvine.

It was also attended by former Bedfordshire Assistant Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, who is heading the Operation Kenova legacy investigation into the IRA double agent known as "Stakeknife".

The absence of victims' groups sparked anger.

Speaking to Good Morning Ulster, Mr Lewis said his officials were not involved in setting up the talks and were only invited.

"It was not our meeting," He said.

"Our officials were invited by the Archbishop of Canterbury and his team. They went along to that meeting because different parts of the community were represented there.

"I have to say meetings of that type, if they happen in the future they will only be attended by the Northern Ireland Office if there is good representation and we know up front exactly who the representation is across communities including victim groups."

Campaigner Kenney Donaldson, who represents Innocent Victims United, welcomed the statement that the NIO will be asking who will be present before deciding on if to attend.

He said there needed to be an "official" talks process intensified in the new year in line with government policy.

He also said the Irish Government needed to come to a future talks process with a "new attitude and new resolve to also work positively".

Mr Donaldson said: "There needs to be realism... if they want a resolution on legacy issues, they need to talk to those affected. Stop doing to them, start doing with them. "

He said they had met with Mr Lewis last week and had had a "robust" exchange of views.

"We made the point strongly to Secretary of State that in the absence of him chartering a pathway forward which would have a timeline with milestones. These types of external exercises were likely to happen.

"And that the result will be the further erosion of what little confidence and trust exists out there in the victims and survivors community.

"We would be hopeful in the new year there will be an intensification of discussions."