‘No work, no pay’: The public give their views on Chris Heaton-Harris’s decision to slash MLAs’ wages

As the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland announced plans to cut MLAs’ salary, many of those on the streets of Belfast offered their support, calling it a “damn good” decision.

Yesterday, Chris Heaton-Harris finally moved to cut MLAs’ pay, but it will be at least a month before the reduction comes into effect.

Even after the 27% cut to their annual £51,500 salary, MLAs will still be earning £37,340.

Rosemary Turnbull (73) said she supports the decision to cut MLAs’ pay.

John and Rosemary Turnbull

“I think it’s damn good. It’s about time they did something to them,” she said. “I mean, it’s absolutely disgraceful — they’re sitting [doing nothing].

“I mean, what are they actually doing? What are they doing for their money at the moment? Bugger all.”

Ms Turnbull added that the only solution to the Stormont impasse is direct rule from Westminster.

“If there’s another election, the same people are going to get in and it will be the same thing again and again,” she said.

Although her husband, John Turnbull (74), doesn’t agree with the introduction of direct rule, he is frustrated with all of Stormont’s MLAs.

“They are as bad as each other,” he said. “The last incident we had of this — where another party were holding us for ransom — it’s the same thing.”

His advice for MLAs was simple: “Get back to work. We all know the protocol is a disaster for business — at least I think anyway — but sort it out from the inside.”

Bridie Sinden

Meanwhile, other members of the public believe the pay cut by Mr Heaton-Harris is too small.

Bridie Sinden (32) feels MLAs shouldn’t be getting paid at all.

“At the end of the day, unless they are sitting, they shouldn’t be getting paid. No work, no pay,” she said.

“If they are not going to sit in Stormont, I would say cut pay by 50%. If they can’t make a unified decision and quickly, then why should they get full pay to do the job they are meant to be doing?”

Froinsias O'Muireadhaigh

Froinsias O'Muireadhaigh (67) said the cut to MLAs’ salary should have been carried out months ago.

“It should have been done before now, because nobody else doesn’t go to work and still gets paid,” he said.

“I think they should be on supplementary benefit or Universal Credit until they get back to work.”

Weston Loney

Weston Loney (26) thinks that some MLAs don’t deserve to have their wages cut, but has been disappointed with the actions of others.

“If you don’t work, you shouldn’t be paid — simple as that,” he stated.

“I’m sure there are a lot of MLAs doing good stuff, so it’s a shame the good MLAs are getting let down by the bad ones.”

June Cummings

The DUP have previously said they will not return to Stormont until the Northern Ireland Protocol has been amended.

June Cummings (78) doesn’t support the protocol but believes the DUP need to return to Stormont.

“If I didn’t work, I wouldn’t get paid,” she said.

“They need to get back to work. I agree, they need to sort the protocol out, because it’s not right, but if they are not there they can’t fix it.”