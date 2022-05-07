North Antrim: Patricia O’Lynn becomes first Alliance MLA as Mervyn Storey squeezed out in shock result

Patricia O’Lynn made history on Saturday to become the first Alliance MLA ever to be elected in the North Antrim constituency, as well as the first woman.

At the sixth stage of the count her election was confirmed, along with the DUP’s Paul Frew.

The DUP’s Mervyn Storey, who had been an MLA for North Antrim since 2003, lost out as the Alliance Party’s surge continues.

Ms O’Lynn’s election was greeted with huge cheers by her Alliance colleagues in the count centre.

Mr Frew and Ms O’Lynn’s elections completed the North Antrim count as Robin Swann (UUP), Philip McGuigan (Sinn Fein) and Jim Allister (TUV) were all returned on Friday.

Speaking after her election Ms O’Lynn said: “I am delighted to say a new day is on the horizon in North Antrim. That day has been made possible by the droves of people that came out and didn’t just give their first preferences but their transfers to North Antrim Alliance – the shared future believers.

"And despite what you might have heard on this podium today, no candidate is entitled to a seat. The polls always go back to zero when it comes to an election and the age of entitlement is over.”

However, Mr Allister said it was with “great sadness” that Mr Storey lost his seat and that it was taken by the “crypto-nationalist Alliance Party”, which was met by huge laughs by the Alliance grouping.

On Friday, a beaming Robin Swann said it had been more than 50 years since an Ulster Unionist topped the poll in North Antrim.

The former Health Minister was re-elected as MLA for the constituency on the first count.

Mr Swann secured 9,530 votes, just ahead of Mr McGuigan’s 9,348. Mr Allister claimed 8,282 first preference votes.

Asked how much impact his successful handling of the Covid crisis as Health Minister had on his strong showing this time around, he told the Belfast Telegraph: “It would be hard to quantify, but it did play a part, there’s no doubt about that, in regards to the work which was done. That was recognised on the doorsteps.”

He added: “The last time an Ulster Unionist was elected (top of the poll) in North Antrim was 1966.

“Our team has put in a lot of groundwork over the last few years and weeks.

“I think it’s a reward for the work which we have done, and also an acknowledgment of what we have been able to do as a party in health.

“It’s been a long time since an Ulster Unionist has topped the poll in North Antrim. That’s what we want to concentrate on.”

Mr Swann said it had been a “breath of fresh air” working along his running mate Bethany Ferris: “I think it shows that, as a party, we have able and capable candidates who want to come forward and represent our opinions.”

Mr McGuigan, meanwhile, said Sinn Fein was now ready to re-enter government, and said it was “disappointing” the DUP was still calling for the Government to tackle its protocol concerns ahead of a return to a new, fully-working Executive.

“This is the highest vote for Sinn Fein in North Antrim,” Mr McGuigan said.

“It was a really positive campaign that we have fought.

“But people expect now that I’m elected to get back into work straight away with everyone else that was elected and work on behalf of the issues which are important to people.

“I think it’s a disappointing decision to take (by the DUP).

“I canvassed North Antrim for six weeks. The protocol came up a small number of times and in each instance it was a positive response in terms of the positive outlook the protocol offers businesses here in the north.”

The count remained one of the slowest to deliver results on Friday night.

Just two candidates were elected on the first count, with Mr Allister elected on the fifth count.

The DUP’s Paul Frew was sat on 6,242 first preference votes, with his running mate Mervyn Storey on 6,747.

Meanwhile, two candidates were eliminated on the second count — independent Laird Singleton and the Green Party’s Paul Veronica.

Matthew Armstrong, the second TUV candidate, managed 2,481 first preference votes, while Alliance’s Patricia O’Lynn landed a strong 4,810.

The UUP’s Bethany Ferris was eliminated at the fourth stage, while Mr Armstrong and the SDLP’s Eugene Reid were excluded at stage five of the count.