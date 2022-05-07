North Belfast: Two Sinn Fein, two DUP and one Alliance MLAs elected and SDLP’s Nichola Mallon suffers shock defeat

SDLP MLA and Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon has lost her seat in North Belfast in a shock defeat.

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly and Caral Ni Chuilin, the DUP’s Phillip Brett and Brian Kingston, and Alliance’s Nuala McAllister were elected.

The required quota was 7,672 based on a total valid ballot count of 46,027.

Mr Kelly received 8,395 votes and Ms Ni Chuilin 7,932, securing a return to Stormont for the two Sinn Fein stalwarts.

The DUP’s Phillip Brett received 6,329 first preferences and this increased to 7,719 by stage 10 and he was elected, while Brian Kingston received 4,844 first preferences and was elected at stage 11 with a total of 8,406 votes, securing his seat.

Alliance’s Nuala McAllister received 4,381 first preferences and was elected at the eleventh count with a total of 6,563. Ms McAllister was below the quota, but by this stage the SDLP’s Nichola Mallon was excluded.

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon received 3,604 first-preference votes and her defeat is a shocking upset for the party.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Kelly said, with it being a proportional representation, single transferrable vote election, the Sinn Fein team managed its vote well.

“Myself and Caral Ni Chuilin topping the poll is fantastic. It has been a positive campaign and the results show Sinn Fein have been saying what’s on people’s minds,” he said.

“Issues like the cost of living and health.

Constituency Links

“Our vote increased substantially from 2017 and we want to get the Executive back up and running.

“The people don’t want any more of this negativity pedalled by others.

“We said that from the start and that’s what we’ve heard on the doors. That’s what the people want, not this negativity from the DUP. People want people at Stormont who will show up.”

Ms Ni Chuilin said she was “delighted” when she heard she was returned to Stormont and would like to thank the voters in North Belfast.

“We’ve had a very consistent and positive message throughout this election campaign, certainly under the leadership of Michelle and Mary Lou [McDonald], it’s been very positive,” she said.

“We’ve constantly spoken of the need to work collegiately to address the cost-of-living crisis and we have £343m that we need to get into the pockets of ordinary working families.

“I think that’s the message people heard on the doors and why the people gave us their endorsement to go into work on Monday and work for them.”

On those who have said they won’t re-enter the Executive next week, Ms Ni Chuilin branded that attitude “churlish”.

“Right across all the 18 constituencies everybody is hurting, families are getting it hard, some are getting it harder than others but all are having difficulties,” she said.

“Most of the parties have said they are ready to go to work on Monday, role up their sleeves and get stuck in.

“There is no room for any delay.”

Mr Brett said unionism has been divided, but he is glad that the DUP has been returned as the “lead voice in unionism”. He said being elected was the “privilege of his life”.

"The most important message now is that unionism needs to unite and continue to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland," he said.

Mr Kingston said his party focused not on negativity, but on listening to the people on the doors.

"Once again the unionist community of North Belfast have cast their votes for the DUP,” he said.

"People voted for a party of substance, with a strategy to deliver… We have seen the consequences of division in unionism and that is something we cannot afford.”

Ms McAllister said: “This has undoubtedly been a great day for Alliance. I am so excited to continue my work from Belfast City Council on behalf of the Alliance Party.”

She added she was grateful to all those who supported her.

Those who did not make it over the line were the UUP’s Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston, who received 2,643 first preference votes and the Green’s Mal O’Hara, who received 1,446. People Before Profit candidate Fiona Ferguson secured 1,059 first-preference votes.