North Down: All five MLAs elected as Alliance takes two seats

The North Down count has finally concluded after two days, with Connie Egan of the Alliance Party as the fifth MLA, joining party colleague Andrew Muir.

The Ulster Unionist’s Alan Chambers regained his seat at the eighth count while the DUP’s Stephen Dunne took over his late father’s seat at stage seven on Saturday.

The ex-DUP MLA Alex Easton topped the poll on Friday night followed by Andrew Muir at the third stage.

In her victory speech, Ms Egan said she was delighted to increase the representation of women at Stormont.

"This belongs to everyone in Northern Ireland and North Down,” she said.

"Last time a woman was elected in North Down was elected as an MLA was 2003. It’s so important that our elected representatives look like our society.”

Speaking earlier after an emotional victory, Stephen Dunne said: “It is a great honour to be elected to the Assembly today, following in the footsteps of my late father.

"It’s certainly a delight to do that and be endorsed...I’m absolutely delighted.”

Looking forward to next week, he said the DUP still commanded a good mandate despite having been “written off” in recent weeks, and that he was determined to show up for work.

Just after 4pm on Saturday, the Ulster Unionist’s Alan Chambers regained his seat and warned any party that refused to participate next week did so at their peril.

"It's been a long couple of days and I'm glad that I've finally been elected as an MLA, I look forward to continuing to represent the people of North Down in the Assembly,” he said.

"I think it's absolutely vital that we get back to our work next week at Stormont and start delivering for the people of Northern Ireland."

Asked how confident he was there will even be an Executive, he said: "The people of Northern Ireland have spoken in this election.

"And if political parties and individual politicians are not listening to them, they'll do that at their peril."

On Friday night, ex-DUP MLA Alex Easton topped the poll as an independent after being "liberated” from his old party.

Speaking after the result, he said he felt vindicated after taking the risk to stand as an independent.

“I’m over the moon, I’m very humbled and I just want to say thank you to the people who voted for me in North Down and I promise to represent them to the best of my abilities.

“I haven’t had an easy couple of years and things have been difficult for me.

“I’ve lost a lot of friends and made a lot of new friends.

“It’s been quite an emotional rollercoaster the last few years.”

He also made it clear he has no intention of going back to the DUP after feeling he was only rolled out for elections in the past. In the 2017 Assembly election, he finished with the most first-preference votes of any candidate.

On standing as an independent, he said there was less pressure and it allowed him to take his own decisions.

In his victory speech, Andrew Muir said on a personal note it was important to see more LGBT representatives in government.

"You can succeed in society, because I did. There is a future here in Northern Ireland for shared, integrated and inclusive future.

"And by voting Alliance we can achieve that.”