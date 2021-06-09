North Down DUP MLA Gordon Dunne to stand down from Assembly due to ‘serious illness’

The DUP MLA Gordon Dunne has announced he is to stand down from the Assembly due to "serious illness".

Representing the constituency of North Down, the politician was first elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2011.

He had represented the DUP as a councillor prior to his time at Stormont and has served in some capacity in politics since 1981.

Writing online that he was diagnosed with a serious illness earlier this year, the MLA said he has decided to step down on health grounds.

“Having been an elected representative for over 36 years, I have always enjoyed serving the local community, as a councillor for many years, serving as Mayor and Deputy Mayor, and as an MLA for over ten years,” he wrote.

“I would like to thank God for his safe keeping over these years and to everyone who I have had the pleasure to work with, and alongside.

“I would also like to thank all those who continue to pray for me during this time of illness, and to my family and friends for their unwavering support, loyalty and friendship over all these years.”

His party leader Edwin Poots described him as a “shining example of a politician rooted in the local community and focused on its needs” and added that he wished him well.

The incoming First Minister Paul Givan also paid tribute to his DUP colleague.

“I am deeply saddened that Gordon will be stepping back from his role in the Assembly. A stalwart of the Party and faithful public servant. It has been a pleasure working with him. I wish him well in the time ahead as he focuses on his health and my prayers are with his family,” he posted in a tweet.

The former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Steve Aiken added: “Very sorry to hear this, had the pleasure of working closely with Gordon over the years - he’s in our thoughts & prayers.”

The Enniskillen-born politician grew up alongside seven siblings. The father-of-two moved to the Co Down town of Holywood at the age of 17.

He was first elected as a councillor for North Down Borough Council in 1981.

Mr Dunne previously apologised over an accusation of sexism, following a comment made towards the SDLP politician Sinead McLaughlin at a economy committee meeting in 2020