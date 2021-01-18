Northern Ireland Affairs Committee calls on UK Government to set out timeframe for legacy legislation

How to deal with the legacy of the Troubles has always been a sensitive issue in Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (NIAC) has called on the UK Government to set out a timeframe for introducing legislation to deal with the legacy of Troubles.

Conservative MP Simon Hoare, chair of the committee, made the call in a statement on the government's response to the NIAC's interim report on legacy issues, published in October last year.

In the report, the NIAC criticised new proposals set out by the government the previous March, describing them as "unilateral and unhelpful" and hitting out at the lack of consultation with victims' groups.

One of the pledges of the New Decade, New Approach deal agreed in January 2020 was the implementation of legacy provisions outlined in the 2014 Stormont House Agreement within 100 days. This would include the setting up of an independent investigations unit to investigate outstanding Troubles deaths.

In March, however, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis made a written statement in the Commons outlining the government's new approach to dealing with legacy issues, including "significant changes", such as investigations only in cases where there is a "realistic prospect" of prosecutions being brought. All other cases would be permanently closed.

The NIAC said this raised "profound legal, ethical and human rights issues" and they also criticised the lack of detail in the proposed role on the Irish Government.

In response to the committee's report, the government said it believes it is right to focus on information recovery for families and will "consider all options and work through all the concerns expressed".

The government also said it wished to reaffirm its commitment to the working with the Irish Government on legacy issues.

"These are important, sensitive, and highly complex issues—which is why they remain largely unresolved despite more than 20 years of extensive public discourse and debate," a UK Government spokesperson said.

"Despite the real challenges this brings, the Government remains determined to make progress on legacy issues, and has always been clear that it will engage with the Irish Government, the Northern Ireland parties, and civic society, including victims groups, as part of this process."

Simon Hoare said the NIAC was encouraged by the "change of tone" in the government's response, compared to Brandon Lewis' March statement, welcoming the commitment to consulting with all stakeholders.

"We’re pleased to see that the Government has not pushed back on our other recommendations, including on ensuring any legislation tackling the Legacy of the Troubles is consistent with the six principles of the Stormont House Agreement," he said.

"However, the Government response argues that the sensitive and highly complex nature of the issues is why they are unresolved. The issues are, of course, complex and sensitive, and they become more so with the passage of time.

"That state of affairs should be a driver to reach a resolution at the earliest possible opportunity, before memories have faded to the extent that there is no prospect of closure for those affected. We need to see a clear timetable for consultation and a timeframe in which we can expect the Government to bring forward legislation. Victims have already been waiting too long.

"We look forward to discussing this matter with the Secretary of State when we take evidence from him later this week.”