Northern Ireland Assembly and council elections could take place within weeks of each other

The move is expected to come alongside other legislative measures aimed at restoring an Executive.

Legislation to be introduced at Westminster today to push back the deadline for a Stormont Executive to be formed could mean an Assembly election just three weeks before council elections.

The Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Bill will also see MLA salaries slashed while the Assembly is unable to conduct business.

MLAs who currently earn £51,500 will likely see their salary reduced by 27.5% to £37,337.50.

The legislation will also take what the Government described as “limited but necessary steps to maintain the delivery of Northern Ireland’s public services”.

It will allow Westminster to set the regional rate for 2023/24 should an Executive not be in place to do so.

It comes as the Stormont parties failed to establish a new Executive by October 28, some 24 weeks after the last Assembly election in May.

That placed a legal responsibility on the UK Government to hold a fresh Assembly election by January 19.

However, after threatening an election, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris did a U-turn and ruled out a December election, and will instead bring this legislation forward to extend the deadline.

The new legislation will extend the period for executive formation by six weeks to December 8, with the possibility of a further six-week extension to January 19.

The earliest an election could be held under the new legislation would be January 19. Historically, however, deadlines are not met, which could mean an Assembly election as late as April 13.

Council elections are due to be held on May 4 — exactly three weeks later.

Meanwhile, the Bill will clarify the decision-making powers for civil servants leading departments in the absence of ministers. It will also enable a small number of vital public service appointments to be made.

A DUP boycott of the devolved institutions, in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, has prevented an executive being formed in Belfast.

The largest unionist party has made clear it will not countenance a return to powersharing until the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are scrapped.

Talks are ongoing between the UK and EU over the protocol while a Bill to over-ride elements of the protocol is currently going through the parliamentary process.

Speaking ahead of the introduction of the Bill, Mr Heaton-Harris urged the Stormont parties to “come together”.

“I urge the Northern Ireland parties to use this extended time to come together and deliver for the interests of all people in Northern Ireland, particularly in this time of rising costs,” he said.

“At present, MLAs are not in a position to fulfil the full range of their duties, so it is right that we take steps to reduce their salaries, especially in the current economic climate and in view of the £660 million black hole in the public finances created by poor decisions made by outgoing ministers.

“Furthermore, Northern Ireland’s people are being denied full democratic representation.

“The government’s priority is to see politicians elected to return to fulfil their roles in a strong, devolved and locally accountable government, as laid out by the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “We note the Government’s plans but there is no solid basis for an Executive and Assembly until the protocol is replaced with arrangements that restore Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market and our constitutional arrangements are respected.

“The UK Government needs to deliver that either through the NI Protocol Bill or through negotiations which deliver a similar outcome.

“The Government and the EU have been aware of our consistent position regarding the sustainability of Stormont since February 2021. Successive prime ministers and secretaries of state have squandered that time rather than addressing the problem.

“For those who have forgotten, political progress in Northern Ireland was hard won and is built on the support of unionists and nationalists. Not one unionist MLA supports the protocol. Progress is only made in Northern Ireland by securing the support of unionists and nationalists.”