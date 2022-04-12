Northern Ireland Assembly Election 2022 candidates in full: Who is standing in your area?
The full list of 239 candidates standing across 18 constituencies in the upcoming Assembly Election has been officially confirmed by the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland.
Read more
Polling day at the forthcoming Assembly Election begins from 7am on Thursday May 5, with polling stations remaining open until 10pm that evening.
Full list of candidates below:
Belfast East:
- Andy Allen – UUP
- Karl Bennett – PUP
- David Brooks – DUP
- Joanne Bunting – DUP
- Charlotte Carson – SDLP
- Hannah Kenny – People Before Profit
- Lauren Alana Kerr – UUP
- Naomi Long – Alliance Party ,
- Eoin MacNeill – The Workers Party
- Peter McReynolds – Alliance Party
- Mairead O’Donnell – Sinn Fein
- John Ross – TUV
- Brian Smyth – Green Party
Belfast North:
- Phillip Brett – DUP
- Julie-Ann Corr-Johnston – UUP
- Fiona Ferguson – People Before Profit
- Billy Hutchinson – PUP
- Gerry Kelly – Sinn Fein
- Lily Kerr – The Workers Party
- Brian Kingston – DUP
- Seán Mac NioCaill – Aontu
- Nichola Mallon – SDLP
- Nuala McAllister – Alliance Party
- Ron McDowell – TUV
- Carál Ní Chuilín – Sinn Fein
- Mal O’Hara – Green Party
- Stafford Ward – Independent
Belfast South:
- Clare Bailey – Green Party
- Paula Bradshaw – Alliance Party
- Andrew Girvin – TUV
- Deirdre Hargey – Sinn Fein
- Paddy Lynn – The Workers Party
- Luke McCann – Aontu
- Stephen McCarthy – UUP
- Neil Moore – Socialist Party (NI)
- Elly Odhiambo – Independent
- Matthew O’Toole – SDLP
- Edwin Poots – DUP
- Kate Nicholl – Alliance Party
- Sipho Sibanda – People Before Profit
- Elsie Trainor – SDLP
Belfast West:
- Danny Baker – Sinn Fein
- Gerard Burns – Independent
- Gerry Carroll – People Before Profit
- Patrick Crossan – The Workers Party
- Paul Doherty – SDLP
- Jordan Doran – TUV
- Órlaithí Flynn – Sinn Fein
- Linsey Victoria Gibson – UUP
- Gerard Herdman – Aontu
- Donnamarie Higgins – Alliance Party
- Declan Hill – Independent
- Stevie Maginn – Green Party
- Tony Mallon – Independent
- Frank McCoubrey – DUP
- Dan Murphy – Irish Republican Socialist Party
- Aisling Reilly – Sinn Fein
- Pat Sheehan – Sinn Fein
East Antrim:
- Mark Francis Bailey – Green Party
- Roy Beggs – UUP
- Norman Boyd – TUV
- Stewart Dickson – Alliance Party
- Danny Donnelly – Alliance Party
- David William Hilditch – DUP
- Gordon Lyons – DUP
- Siobhán McAlister – SDLP
- Oliver McMullan – Sinn Fein
- John Stewart – UUP
East Londonderry:
- Jordan Armstrong – TUV
- Maurice Bradley – DUP
- Gemma Brolly – Aontu
- Mark Coulson – Green Party
- Caoimhe Archibald – Sinn Fein
- Cara Hunter – SDLP
- Chris McCaw – Alliance Party
- Kathleen McGurk – Sinn Fein
- Amy Louise Merron – People Before Profit
- Niall Murphy – Independent
- Stephanie Quigley – Independent
- Alan Derek Joseph Robinson – DUP
- Billy Stewart – Independent
- Claire Sugden – Independent z
- Russell Watton – PUP
- Darryl Wilson – UUP
Fermanagh & South Tyrone:
- Derek Backhouse – Independent
- Rosemary Barton – UUP
- Matthew Beaumont – Alliance Party
- Paul Bell – DUP
- Emma DeSouza – Independent
- Jemma Dolan – Sinn Fein
- Alex Elliott – TUV
- Tom Elliott – UUP
- Deborah Erskine – DUP
- Adam Gannon – SDLP
- Colm Gildernew – Sinn Fein
- Emmett Kilpatrick – People Before Profit
- Denise Mullen – Aontu
- Áine Murphy – Sinn Fein
- Donal O'Cofaigh – Cross-Community Labour Alternative
- Kellie Turtle – Green Party
Foyle:
- Padraig Delargy – Sinn Fein
- Emmet Doyle – Aontu
- Mark H Durkan – SDLP
- Ciara Ferguson – Sinn Fein
- Rachael Louise Ferguson – Alliance Party
- Gillian Hamilton – Green Party
- Shaun Harkin – People Before Profit
- Anne McCloskey – Independent
- Ryan McCready – UUP
- Colly McLaughlin – Irish Republican Socialist Party
- Sinéad McLaughlin – SDLP
- Gary Middleton – DUP
- Elizabeth Neely – TUV
- Brian James Tierney – SDLP
Lagan Valley:
- Robbie Butler – UUP
- Pat Catney – SDLP
- Amanda Doherty – People Before Profit
- Jeffrey Donaldson – DUP
- Sorcha Eastwood – Alliance Party
- Paul Givan – DUP
- David Honeyford – Alliance Party
- Gary Hynds – Independent
- Simon Lee – Green Party
- Gary McCleave – Sinn Fein
- Lorna Smyth – TUV
- Laura Turner – UUP
Mid Ulster:
- Keith Buchanan – DUP
- Linda Dillon – Sinn Fein
- Meta Graham – UUP
- Claire Hackett – Alliance Party
- Alixandra Halliday – Aontu
- Patrick Haughey – Independent
- Sophia McFeely – People Before Profit
- Patsy McGlone – SDLP
- Glenn Moore – TUV
- Michelle O’Neill – Sinn Fein
- Conor Rafferty – The Resume Party (NI)
- Hugh Francis Scullion – The Workers Party
- Emma Sheerin – Sinn Fein
- Stefan Taylor – Green Party
Newry & Armagh:
- Cathal Boylan – Sinn Fein
- Jackie Coade – Alliance Party
- Daniel Connolly – Aontu
- Nicola Grant – The Workers Party
- Ciara Henry – Green Party
- William G Irwin – DUP
- Liz Kimmins – Sinn Fein
- Gavin Malone – Independent
- Justin McNulty – SDLP
- Conor Murphy – Sinn Fein
- Keith Ratcliffe – TUV
- David Samuel Taylor – UUP
North Antrim:
- Jim Allister – TUV
- Matthew Armstrong – TUV
- Bethany Ferris – UUP
- Paul Frew – DUP
- Philip McGuigan – Sinn Fein
- Patricia O’Lynn – Alliance Party
- Eugene Reid – SDLP
- Laird Shingleton – Independent
- Mervyn Storey – DUP
- Robin Swann – UUP
- Paul Veronica – Green Party
North Down:
- Chris Carter – Independent
- Alan Chambers – UUP
- Stephen Gordon Dunne – DUP
- Alex Easton – Independent
- Connie Egan – Alliance
- Jennifer Mary Gilmour – DUP
- John Gordon – TUV
- Naomi McBurney – UUP
- Thérèse McCartney – Sinn Fein
- Ray McKimm – Independent
- Andrew Muir – Alliance
- Matthew Robinson – Conservative and Unionist Party
- Deirdre Vaughan – SDLP
- Rachel Woods – Green Party
South Antrim:
- Steve Aiken – UUP
- Roisin Bennett – Aontu
- John Kenneth Blair – Alliance Party
- Pam Cameron – DUP
- Trevor Clarke – DUP
- Declan Kearney – Sinn Fein
- Mel Lucas – TUV
- Roisin Lynch – SDLP
- Jerry Maguire – People Before Profit
- Paul Michael – UUP
- Andrew Moran – Independent
- Lesley Veronica – Green Party
South Down:
- Patrick Brown – Alliance Party
- Patrick Clarke – Independent
- Sinéad Ennis – Sinn Fein
- Diane Forsythe – DUP
- Noeleen Lynch – Green Party
- Jill MacAuley – UUP
- Cathy Mason – Sinn Fein
- Paul McCrory – People Before Profit
- Rosemary McGlone – Aontu
- Colin McGrath – SDLP
- Harold McKee – TUV
- Karen McKevitt – SDLP
Strangford:
- Kellie Armstrong – Alliance Party
- Stephen Cooper – TUV
- Harry Harvey – DUP
- Conor Houston – SDLP
- Ben King – Independent
- Maurice McCartney – Green Party
- Nick Mathison – Alliance Party
- Róisé McGivern – Sinn Fein
- Michelle McIlveen – DUP
- Mike Nesbitt – UUP
- Philip Smith – UUP
- Peter Weir – DUP
Upper Bann:
- Glenn Barr – UUP
- Doug Beattie – UUP
- Glenn Beattie – Heritage Party
- Jonathan Buckley – DUP
- Diane Dodds – DUP
- Darrin Foster – TUV
- Aidan Gribbin – Aontu
- Dolores Kelly – SDLP
- Lauren Kendall – Green Party
- Liam Mackle – Sinn Fein
- John O’Dowd – Sinn Fein
- Éoin Tennyson – Alliance Party
West Tyrone:
- Nicola Brogan – Sinn Fein
- Barry Brown – Independent
- Tom Buchanan – DUP
- Trevor Clarke – TUV
- Stephen Donnelly – Alliance Party
- Amy Ferguson – Socialist Party (NI)
- Carol Gallagher – People Before Profit
- Paul Gags Gallagher – Independent
- Susan Glass – Green Party
- James Hope – Aontu
- Ian Marshall – UUP
- Declan McAleer – Sinn Fein
- Daniel McCrossan – SDLP
- Maolíosa McHugh – Sinn Fein