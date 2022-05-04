Northern Ireland Assembly Election 2022: When do polling stations open, what do I need to bring and how do I cast my vote?

With campaigning drawing to a close, polling day across Northern Ireland is now rapidly approaching and voters will get out and have their say.

There are 606 polling stations across the country with all of them opening early in the morning and closing late at night, meaning there should be a station close to every eligible voter.

However, there will be some information you have to take with you when going to vote, with a variety of identification documentation accepted at stations.

Voting takes place on Thursday May 5, with the count to see who has won in every constituency then beginning on the morning of Friday May, 6.

Read more The BelTel: The key battles of the Assembly election

When will the polling stations open on Thursday?

Polling stations open bright and early at 7am.

According to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland (EONI), the doors to the polling station will be closed at 10pm.

However, if at 10pm you are in the polling station, or in a queue outside the polling station, you can still apply for a ballot paper and go on to vote.

What will I need to bring with me to vote?

Once you arrive at the polling station, staff there will request one of a number of accepted documents in order to verify your ID.

It is important to note that you do not need to bring the polling card that would have been sent to you to the station, but it can potentially help speed up the process of staff identifying you.

According to EONI, the following are acceptable forms of identification to bring:

A UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photographic part) (provisional accepted)

A UK, Irish or EU passport (including the Irish Passport Card) (note: EU passports are not accepted at UK Parliamentary elections)

An Electoral Identity Card

A Translink Senior SmartPass

A Translink 60+ SmartPass

A Translink War Disabled SmartPass

A Translink Blind Person’s SmartPass

They confirm that the identification document does not need to be current, but the photograph must be of a good enough likeness to allow polling station staff to confirm your identity.

It also doesn’t matter if the identity document has a different address to your current address on the register.

Should I wear a mask when heading to vote?

For the first time, voters attending polling stations will be asked to wear a face mask due to Covid-19 restrictions, but this will not be enforced according to Virginia McVea from the EONI.

Support for those with sight impairments

There is a new system in place for this election for those with sight impairments who need additional support.

Voters who require assistance can phone 028 9044 6611 and hear the candidates for their constituency.

Large print ballot paper is also available and any one who needs to avail of it is advised to speak to staff in the polling station.

How do I actually cast my vote?

Stormont Assembly Elections use the single transferable vote (STV) method.

The system has been in place for Northern Ireland Assembly elections since the institutions were set up in 1998.

Unlike other elections which use a cross on the ballot box for the preferred candidate, in this election you will be asked to rank candidates in order of preference by marking 1, 2, 3 and so on next to the names of candidates on a ballot paper.

A voter can rank as many or as few candidates as they like, or just vote for one candidate if they choose to do so.