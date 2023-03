pacemaker belfast 06/05/2022 UUP leader Doug Beattie as counting gets underway at the count centre in Magherafelt. Votes are being counted following elections to the Stormont Assembly. The verification of ballots began at 08:00 BST, with the first results not expected until Friday afternoon. Voters went to the polls on Thursday to elect 90 members of the assembly, with turnout thought to be slightly lower than the 64% who voted in last election in 2017.