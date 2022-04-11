Northern Ireland Assembly election: Who will top the poll in your constituency and whose seat is at risk?

East Belfast

The DUP’s second seat in East Belfast could be vulnerable, as back in 2017 they ran three candidates and the second, Robin Newton, nipped in by 130 votes ahead of the party’s third candidate. This year they are running just two candidates and the question is whether they can be secured. Alliance’s two seats are safe, but the UUP are playing a dangerous game running two candidates in May. If their vote is split, and the DUP’s excess votes go elsewhere, it could open up a path for the Green’s Brian Smyth to sneak in.

North Belfast

North Belfast will be interesting, to say the least. All signs point to Alliance gaining a seat, but just who will lose out? The DUP hold two seats, as do Sinn Fein, with the SDLP holding the remaining seat. Both DUP candidates, Phillip Brett and Brian Kingston, have never been elected to the Assembly before, while Sinn Fein’s second seat is the most vulnerable and will likely be taken by Alliance’s Nuala McAllister, but don’t rule out a potential UUP surge in the form of Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston.

South Belfast

Northern Ireland’s most diverse constituency, last time round South Belfast returned a Green Party, DUP, Sinn Fein, Alliance and SDLP MLA. That should remain the case, depending on whether Edwin Poots being parachuted in to run resonates with voters in the area. Alliance will be aiming for a second seat with popular Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl, but that would be a big upset.

West Belfast

West Belfast has long been the citadel of Sinn Fein — the party has four MLAs in the constituency. People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll holds the other seat and has strong support, so he should be re-elected. It’s Sinn Fein’s fourth seat that could be up for grabs, with the party’s Pat Sheehan squeezing in ahead of the DUP’s Frank McCoubrey in 2017. The SDLP’s Paul Doherty has a high-profile in the constituency running a food bank and could get in, while Mr McCoubrey is also in with a shout, as he is popular in unionist areas such as the Shankill and previously served well as the city’s Lord Mayor.

East Antrim

The largely unionist East Antrim last returned two DUP, two UUP and one Alliance MLA. With the gap between the fifth place and sixth place back in 2017 being some 1,600 votes, don’t expect much change, however the TUV will be hoping to steal a seat from either the UUP or DUP, but this would be an upset.

East Londonderry

The DUP has been fairly dominant in East Londonderry over the years, returning three MLAs since 2007 when there were six seats, until 2017. Currently, the DUP hold two seats, while Sinn Fein and the SDLP hold one, and Independent Claire Sugden holds the other. Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald and the SDLP’s John Dallat weren’t elected until the twelfth count in 2017, but it’s hard to see how the make up of the constituency will change this time round.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Sinn Fein has three seats in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, with the DUP’s Deborah Erskine hoping to retain the seat she inherited from former party leader Arlene Foster, which will likely be the case. The UUP’s Rosemary Barton holds the other seat. Last time round, Sinn Fein gained a third by just a few hundred votes ahead of the DUP’s Maurice Morrow, so that seat is vulnerable. Both the DUP and UUP will be hoping to steal it back.

Foyle

The Foyle constituency will be one to watch. Once, it was the SDLP’s heartland with the party holding three seats, but now is a fight between Colum Eastwood’s party and Sinn Fein. Currently the seats are held by the SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin and Mark H Durkan, Sinn Fein’s Padraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson (who were both co-opted), and the DUP’s Gary Middleton. Only Mr Middleton was not co-opted, however his seat is at risk — he was last to be elected on the sixth count in 2017 and around 700 votes ahead of People Before Profit’s Eamonn McCann. The SDLP will be hoping to win back its third seat from Sinn Fein, who are running just the two candidates, with Derry Lord Mayor Brian Tierney. Candidates like the UUP’s Ryan McCready, Aontu’s Emmet Doyle and People Before Profit’s Shaun Harkin will also be looking to pull of an upset.

Lagan Valley

Lagan Valley’s five seats were most recently filled by the DUP (two seats) and one seat each by the UUP, Alliance and SDLP. Former Alliance MLA Trevor Lunn, who sat as an Independent for the tail end of his Assembly term, is not running, so it will be either Sorcha Eastwood or David Honeyford hoping to get that seat back. Former First Minister Paul Givan and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who is bidding for a return to the Assembly, are safe, as should be the UUP’s Robbie Butler and the SDLP’s Pat Catney. Prediction: no change from 2017.

Mid Ulster

Don’t expect fireworks at the Mid Ulster count next month. All five seats are essentially secure and there will be no change. Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, alongside Emma Sheerin and Linda Dillon are locked in, while the DUP’s Keith Buchanan and SDLP stalwart Patsy McGlone won’t be going anywhere.

Newry and Armagh

Newry and Armagh is a constituency where Sinn Fein would be doing very well to hold their three seats, currently occupied by Conor Murphy, Liz Kimmins and Cathal Boylan. The SDLP’s Justin McNulty and the DUP’s William Irwin hold the remaining two, with the latter safely being elected on the first count in 2017. Mr Murphy was elected last in 2017 on the third count, with the UUP’s Danny Kennedy 1,000 votes behind him. Could the UUP turn things around and take a seat from Sinn Fein? It wouldn’t be out of the question and would signal a bad night for Sinn Fein if this happened.

North Antrim

North Antrim was a close race back in 2017, with all five seats not filled until the sixth and seventh counts, with less that 2,000 votes between all the candidates. The seats are currently held by the DUP’s Mervyn Storey and Paul Frew, TUV leader Jim Allister, the UUP’s Robin Swann and Sinn Fein’s Philip McGuigan. This time round the TUV are gunning for a second seat, but the question is where they will get it from. It’s anyone’s to lose.

North Down

The UUP’s Alan Chambers is the only candidate who triumphed in 2017 and is standing again for his original party in North Down this year. The DUP’s Alex Easton is running as an Independent, while Alliance’s Andrew Muir, the Green’s Rachel Woods and the DUP’s Stephen Dunne were all co-opted. With these fresh electoral faces and the fact that the first preference votes in 2017 were fairly closely spread out among four of the five successful candidates, it could be a close race to see if the DUP can hold their two seats. Alex Easton is tipped to hold his seat, which would be the DUP’s loss.

South Antrim

Much like Mid Ulster, South Antrim’s current outgoing MLAs are all but safe. The DUP’s Trevor Clarke and Pam Cameron hold two of the seats, along with Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney, Alliance’s John Blair and former UUP leader Steve Aiken. Of all the seats, the second DUP spot is most vulnerable to a challenge by the SDLP’s Roisin Lynch, or even the UUP’s Paul Michael, a former Lord Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, but this is doubtful.

South Down

South Down normally returns a largely nationalist cohort. In 2017 returned two Sinn Fein, two SDLP and one DUP MLA. With long-time DUP’s Jim Wells not being selected to run this year, the party’s candidate, Diane Forsyth, will hope to take over. Alliance and the TUV are putting up a fight for a seat, but don’t count on there being any decisive swings.

Strangford

While Sinn Fein don’t have much of a footprint in Strangford, it is the only constituency where DUP has three seats and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party is at risk of losing one of those. Currently, the seats are held by Alliance’s Kellie Armstrong, the DUP’s Harry Harvey (who was co-opted in for Simon Hamilton), Michelle McIlveen, Peter Weir, and the UUP’s Mike Nesbitt. Mr Weir snuck in at the eleventh count in 2017 and only a few hundred votes ahead of the SDLP’s Joe Boyle. Strangford could see the DUP take a hit.

Upper Bann

Upper Bann saw two DUP candidates the first elected back in 2017, however this year they will be facing a threat from two sides in the form of the UUP and Sinn Fein, who are both vying for a second seat. 2017 saw Carla Lockhart (later Diane Dodds was co-opted in) and Jonathan Buckley elected, alongside now UUP leader Doug Beattie, Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd and the SDLP’s Dolores Kelly, who was not elected until the sixth count. The SDLP will be hoping to hold their seat, while the DUP could lose out on one if the UUP or Sinn Fein see a surge in votes.

West Tyrone

Sinn Fein hold three seats in West Tyrone in the form of Maoliosa McHugh and Nicola Brogan (both co-opted), and Declan McAleer. The DUP’s Tom Buchanan topped the poll last time round and should be safe, as should the SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan. The UUP’s Ian Marshall is in with shout to take a seat from Sinn Fein, as Declan McAleer was elected last in 2017 behind UUP candidate Alicia Clarke by around 750 votes, or else we’ll see no change.