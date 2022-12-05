Northern Ireland Assembly to be recalled for fifth time since May

Sinn Fein's Alex Maskey has confirmed he has received the required valid notice from the 30 required members for recall.

Acting Stormont Speaker Alex Maskey has confirmed the Assembly will be recalled for the fifth time on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to members, Mr Maskey confirmed he had received valid notice from the 30 required members and in accordance with Standing Order 11 the “Assembly is hereby summoned to meet on Wednesday 7 December 2022 at 12pm.”

Earlier, it was understood both the SDLP signed a petition from Sinn Fein to recall the Assembly to debate the cost of living crisis and the delay of the £600 payments to help with energy costs.

The Alliance Party also later signed the petition, allowing for Northern Ireland’s 5th recall since May. In October, the Assembly was recalled prior to the election deadline of 28th October.

On each occasion, the DUP has refused to support a new Speaker being chosen which is the first act in a recall. No other business can take place until a Speaker is elected.

The DUP has repeatedly said it will not vote for a Speaker until the Northern Ireland Protocol is significantly changed.

“This Assembly expresses deep concern that struggling families and households have not received the £600 payment that many are desperately relying on; calls on the DUP to end its boycott of this Assembly; and supports the immediate appointment of an Executive to provide urgent help for those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis through the winter months” wrote Mr Maskey.

"I will be meeting with Party Whips at 12pm on Tuesday 6 December 2022 to discuss the arrangements for the debate.”

"I remind Members that only the business submitted on the notice can be dealt with at this recall and if the Assembly is unable to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers, it cannot proceed to debate the motion.”

The DUP has been contacted for comment.