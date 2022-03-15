Northern Ireland births, deaths and marriages can now be registered in Irish

Major life events in Northern Ireland can now be officially registered in the Irish language.

Sinn Fein’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy announced the change in the law which applies to births, deaths, civil partnerships and marriages.

Calling it “a significant development” on the journey towards equality, the new regulations are part of a phased response to a New Decade, New Approach commitment allowing people to access public services in their chosen language.

He made the announcement after an Assembly debate on Tuesday, when TUV leader Jim Allister unsuccessfully introduced a motion to have the change annulled.

Mr Murphy said: “Until now birth, marriage, civil partnerships and death certificates could only be produced in English.

"The public will now have more choice when it comes to registering births, marriages, civil partnerships and deaths as headings for new registrations can now be in English, Irish, or Bi-lingual English and Irish.”

During the Assembly debate, Mr Allister questioned if there was really enough demand to justify the expense of the change.

He estimated there had been around 18 calls a year to request a facility to record marriage details in Irish, and updating an IT system for the new regulations had cost around £261,000.

The SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole called the attempt to veto the change “preposterous and disgraceful".

He recalled he had been a teenager when the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998 which enshrined the importance of both Irish and Ulster Scots,

"For that reason, I find it impossible to believe that 25 years on we’re still having debates, not about an Irish language act… but a very small piece of modest regulation.”

He said the cost had been “relatively modest” and accused Mr Allister of a “Paisleyite provocation” to try and sow division over the Irish language.

Mr Murphy has said his intention is now for further parts of the registration process to be available in Irish, moving towards the full-registration process being conducted in Irish.

The regulations came into effect on March 11, and also apply to the registration of stillbirths and conversion of civil partnerships to marriage and vice versa.

Although the choice of headings will be available in alternative language, the registration process and the information required for the registration will still be provided in English.