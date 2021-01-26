Northern Ireland bridge to Scotland: Tory leader Ross says investment needed

How the bridge stretching between Northern Ireland and Scotland could look

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has appeared to back an ambitious plan to build a bridge or tunnel linking Scotland and Northern Ireland, it has been reported.

He said the region of Scotland where any potential bridge could be built was in need of substantial investment.

The UK Government is examining the feasibility of a link as part of a national transport study.

The possibility of building a bridge between Scotland to either Co Down or Co Antrim was proposed by architect Alan Dunlop three years ago in The National newspaper. He said it would help trading links after Brexit.

However, plans for such a project starting at Donaghadee have been found dating back to 1890.

In an online Q&A with the Centre for Policy Studies audience, MP Mr Ross was asked if he supported a proposal for a bridge or a tunnel.

“You’re right, it could be a tunnel, it could be a bridge," he said, The National reported.

"There’s major issues in that stretch of water in terms of what was dumped there many years ago.

"What I absolutely support is any added investment in Scotland and what we see, where that tunnel or bridge would link Scotland to Northern Ireland, is an area of the country that has been sadly neglected by the SNP in terms of infrastructure investment.”

He added: “We need to pump a lot of money into the infrastructure of the south and the south-west of Scotland and that is something that can be done by directly investing in these areas because it has been neglected by the SNP government for so long.”

A number of options have been raised in terms of a link.

A bridge, between Portpatrick and Larne, would span 28 miles and cost in the region of £20bn to build.

As well as proposals for a tunnel, an option was raised which could include using the Isle of Man as a staging point.

One architect claims the structure may even lead to a chain of three floating bridges, using the Isle of Arran as a "stepping stone" to link Northern Ireland directly to Glasgow.

As well as a tunnel submerged 20 metres below the Irish Sea, a 12-mile route between Torr Head in Co Antrim and the Mull of Kintyre would be a viable option, Alan Dunlop has claimed.

The architect first proposed the bridge plan three years ago at an estimated cost of £20-24bn based on a study of previous structures.

Boris Johnson has voiced his support for a transport link and begun a feasibility study.

Downing Street said the review, led by Network Rail chair Sir Peter Hendy, will explore the “cost, practicality and demand” for a fixed link.

The proposal of a bridge has also been met with widespread scorn with many saying it just is not possible, given the weather, the depths of the seabed and Beaufort's Dyke which was used as a dump for munitions from both world wars and radioactive waste, when it was permitted in Europe.

The stretch of sea is also used by nuclear submarines from the Royal Navy base at Faslane.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the PM should instead be listening to the voices of the regional governments and branded the move to examine its feasibility a "stunt".

The Scottish Government has also expressed skepticism at the plans.

However, First Minister Arlene Foster described the proposals as “positive” while MP Sammy Wilson said that Boris Johnson could "win back the trust" of unionists by building a link between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.