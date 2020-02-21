Northern Ireland budget faces significant challenges, says Finance Minister Murphy

A date for the next Stormont Budget is expected to be finalised next week, with Finance Minister Conor Murphy admitting there are "significant challenges".

Mr Murphy is to bring a paper to the Executive on Monday to decide when the Budget would be presented to the Assembly.

New Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to deliver Westminster's Budget on March 11.

Mr Murphy is to travel to London for meetings with Treasury officials next week amid a backdrop of warnings of the severe financial pressures facing Stormont departments.

Earlier this week it was warned that Northern Ireland's public transport system could collapse without extra cash.

Mr Murphy told the BBC: "It's up to each department how they express various pressures, some people have chosen to do it with me behind closed doors, others have chosen to be more upfront about it.

"There are no secrets about any of this - there are significant challenges and I have been tasked by the Executive to go to the Treasury to engage with them to secure that funding."

Mr Murphy was also asked about his offer to meet the family of murder victim Paul Quinn.

The South Armagh MLA said his offer to meet the family still stands and he hoped he could have discussions with them.