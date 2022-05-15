Northern Ireland businesses could lose out on post-Covid support over protocol rules

Northern Ireland businesses may have a reduced level of post-Covid government support due to rules around the protocol.

According to UK Government sources reported in the Daily Telegraph, EU rules on state aid mean the maximum loan available to firms here will be set at £1 million.

In the rest of the UK a proposed extension to the Covid support scheme is expected to allow businesses with a turnover of less than £45 million per year to borrow up to £2 million.

However, businesses here will be limited over rules within the post-Brexit protocol agreement.

It is not the first time the Northern Ireland Protocol has been cited as a barrier to financial support, after Chancellor Rishi Sunak was unable to cut VAT in some areas due to the issue.

During his mini budget in March, Mr Sunak scrapped VAT for energy efficiency measures such as solar panels, heat pumps and insulation to tackle high energy bills.

However, the chancellor said the policy would not apply immediately to Northern Ireland due to “deficiencies” in the Northern Ireland Protocol and said the Government would be raising the issue with the European Commission as a “matter of urgency”.

It comes as Boris Johnson is set to visit Belfast on Monday in a bid to resolve the escalating row over the issue which is preventing the DUP from forming a government at Stormont.

Government sources said Mr Johnson will use a series of private meetings to deliver a "tough message" that any "fix" to the protocol must involve the parties coming together to form an Executive and Assembly.

He is expected to say that while the UK Government will "play its part to ensure political stability", politicians must "get back to work" so they can deliver on "bread and butter issues" for the voters.

Ahead of his visit, however, Sinn Fein - which is now the biggest party in the Assembly following the elections on May 5 - accused the Prime Minister of being "in cahoots" with DUP and supporting its "blocking tactics".

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said: "It is very dangerous, it's reckless, it's a game of brinkmanship, very cynically carried out by a Tory government in London that has no care for the island of Ireland, north or south."