Northern Ireland Centenary Forum holds its inaugural get-together

NIO minister Robin Walker

David Young

The Northern Ireland Centenary Forum, which was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit in August, held its first meeting yesterday.

Its task is to explore ways to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland in a spirit of mutual respect, inclusiveness and reconciliation.

The forum, chaired by NIO director of communications Andy Pike, brings together a wide range of figures from political, business, charitable and public life.

At yesterday's meeting the advisory group discussed proposals to create national recognition and international awareness of the anniversary.

Minister of State at the NIO Robin Walker said: "The Centenary Forum provides a fantastic opportunity for a broad spectrum of people, including those from across the political parties, business, tourism and the voluntary and community sectors, to come together to shape the delivery of an ambitious programme of events to mark this significant national anniversary.

"I want to see the whole of our society represented on the Centenary Forum.

"So that together we can progress this unique and exciting opportunity to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland."

The forum will devise a programme of centenary events which will "reinforce the UK Government's commitment to a prosperous Northern Ireland".

It will also celebrate the achievements of Northern Ireland's people, business, culture, arts, and young talent.

The forum will be helped in its work by an advisory panel of distinguished historians chaired by Lord Bew, Emeritus Professor at Queen's University Belfast, and including academics drawn from universities all across the Uinited Kingdom.

Lord Bew said: "It is important that the centenary is marked in such a way that recognises the historical facts of the period.

"This panel includes a range of perspectives and research interests.

"I am also eager to collaborate more widely with historians and researchers across these islands.

"I look forward to working with them to develop key themes and collectively enrich public understanding of the events of 1920-22 and their implications."

Composition of the Centenary Forum:

  • Doug Beattie MC MLA
  • Eileen Chan-Hu, CRAIC NI
  • Stephen Farry MP
  • Rev. Mervyn Gibson, Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland
  • Ivy Goddard, Inter-Ethnic Forum
  • Peter Harbinson, Invest NI
  • Howard Hastings
  • Jacqueline Irwin, Community Relations Council
  • David Jackson, SOLACE NI
  • Ian Marshall
  • John McGrillen, Tourism NI
  • Paul Mullan, National Lottery Heritage Fund
  • Luke Patterson, NI Youth Parliament
  • Canon David Porter
  • Gavin Robinson MP
  • Cormac Savage, NI Youth Parliament
  • Jonathan Stewart, British Council
  • Liza Wilkinson, TIDES Training
  • Richard Williams, Northern Ireland Screen

Composition of the Centenary Historical Advisory Panel

  • Professor Lord Bew MRIA, Emeritus Professor, Queen’s University Belfast
  • Dr Brian Barton, FRHistS, Independent Historian
  • Dr Marie Coleman, FRHistS, SFHEA, Reader in Modern Irish History, Queen’s University Belfast
  • Dr Niamh Gallagher, Lecturer in Modern British and Irish History, University of Cambridge and Fellow of St. Catharine’s College
  • Dr Caoimhe Nic Dháibhéid, Senior Lecturer in Modern History, University of Sheffield
  • Dr Margaret O’Callaghan, Reader in History and Politics, Queen’s University Belfast
  • Professor Henry Patterson, Emeritus Professor of Politics, University of Ulster
  • Professor Graham Walker, Professor of Political History, Queen’s University Belfast