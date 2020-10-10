Northern Ireland Centenary Forum holds its inaugural get-together

The Northern Ireland Centenary Forum, which was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit in August, held its first meeting yesterday.

Its task is to explore ways to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland in a spirit of mutual respect, inclusiveness and reconciliation.

The forum, chaired by NIO director of communications Andy Pike, brings together a wide range of figures from political, business, charitable and public life.

At yesterday's meeting the advisory group discussed proposals to create national recognition and international awareness of the anniversary.

Minister of State at the NIO Robin Walker said: "The Centenary Forum provides a fantastic opportunity for a broad spectrum of people, including those from across the political parties, business, tourism and the voluntary and community sectors, to come together to shape the delivery of an ambitious programme of events to mark this significant national anniversary.

"I want to see the whole of our society represented on the Centenary Forum.

"So that together we can progress this unique and exciting opportunity to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland."

The forum will devise a programme of centenary events which will "reinforce the UK Government's commitment to a prosperous Northern Ireland".

It will also celebrate the achievements of Northern Ireland's people, business, culture, arts, and young talent.

The forum will be helped in its work by an advisory panel of distinguished historians chaired by Lord Bew, Emeritus Professor at Queen's University Belfast, and including academics drawn from universities all across the Uinited Kingdom.

Lord Bew said: "It is important that the centenary is marked in such a way that recognises the historical facts of the period.

"This panel includes a range of perspectives and research interests.

"I am also eager to collaborate more widely with historians and researchers across these islands.

"I look forward to working with them to develop key themes and collectively enrich public understanding of the events of 1920-22 and their implications."

Composition of the Centenary Forum:

Doug Beattie MC MLA

Eileen Chan-Hu, CRAIC NI

Stephen Farry MP

Rev. Mervyn Gibson, Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland

Ivy Goddard, Inter-Ethnic Forum

Peter Harbinson, Invest NI

Howard Hastings

Jacqueline Irwin, Community Relations Council

David Jackson, SOLACE NI

Ian Marshall

John McGrillen, Tourism NI

Paul Mullan, National Lottery Heritage Fund

Luke Patterson, NI Youth Parliament

Canon David Porter

Gavin Robinson MP

Cormac Savage, NI Youth Parliament

Jonathan Stewart, British Council

Liza Wilkinson, TIDES Training

Richard Williams, Northern Ireland Screen

Composition of the Centenary Historical Advisory Panel