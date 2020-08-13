Northern Ireland Centenary: Nothing to celebrate for nationalists, says O'Neill

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said that the centenary of Northern Ireland is nothing to celebrate for nationalists or republicans.

The Sinn Fein vice-President was speaking after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to establish a Centenary Forum and a Centenary Historical Advisory Panel to mark 100 years since its foundation.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Ms O'Neill met with Mr Johnson during his visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The Mid Ulster MLA said she was very clear when speaking to the PM that "there isn't anything to celebrate for republicans or nationalists when it comes to partition".

Northern Ireland was created in May 1921 following the partition of Ireland.

"The north was built on sectarianism, gerrymandering and an inbuilt unionist majority and that is not something that I would ever celebrate," Ms O'Neill said.

"What we need to see next year is a reflective and honest conversation about partition and what has happened here and we will engage in all of that.

"We are still dealing with the legacy of partition today in our politics, in our life, in our societies.

"We cannot have a one-sided bias from the British Government around what this means for where we are today."

She said it was important that republicans engaged in the debate around partition and looked to the future.

"There is no doubt in most people's minds that partition has failed everyone, our people, our economy, our two islands," she said.

DUP leader Mrs Foster said next year's centenary should be an event for the whole country.

"I think it is an event for the whole of Northern Ireland, looking forward to the future, looking forward to our young people having a place in the world and that is what I want to see happening for our centenary plans," the First Minister said.

"It is important that we recognise the reality that Northern Ireland is part of the UK and has been for 100 years.

"We also recognise that there have been a number of anniversaries already passed by."

Those include the centenary of the 1916 Easter Rising against British rule and First World War dates like the Battle of the Somme in which many Ulster soldiers died.

Mrs Foster added: "It is important that we mark these next year centenary events in a way that does not cause offence and in a way that is inclusive."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin greet each other with an elbow bump at Hillsborough Castle during the Prime Minister's visit to Belfast. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said centenaries are not about celebrating, but about trying to understand the past.

Mr Martin also met with the PM at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down on Thursday.

The Taoiseach said that when he worked as a teacher he encouraged students to understand the past by questioning it and learning from it.

"The power of positive commemoration in a centenary is to trigger that type of response in the younger generation, to try and get them to question why we are where we are now, and how can I as a young person move things in a more positive light into the future," he said.

Mr Martin said he believed the commemorations of the 1916 Easter Rising in the Republic of Ireland could act as a "pointer" for how best to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

"I think we should accept the past belongs to no one party and no one tradition on this island so then we should use the centenary as a means for developing a better understanding," the Taoiseach said.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the centenary year would promote the region on a world stage.

"I am delighted that the Prime Minister is in Northern Ireland today, and has announced the first stage of our plans to mark this centenary," he said.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for people right across the UK to celebrate Northern Ireland and its integral place within our Union.

"We will use the centenary next year to promote it on the world stage, celebrating its people, culture, traditions and enterprise and its vital contribution to the United Kingdom."