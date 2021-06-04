Northern Ireland civil service staff to receive pay increase

Costing £44 million over two years, the Department of Finance said the decision strikes a “difficult balance”. It will increase the bill for salaries by 4.8%.

The decision of the Executive differs from the position of the Westminster government, with a public sector pay freeze in place for 2021/22 in England.

As part of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal that restored power sharing to Stormont in January 2020, the Executive committed to becoming a “living wage employer”.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “In the context of a standstill budget from Westminster, this pay award strikes a difficult balance between recognising the hard work of staff while ensuring sufficient budget is available for essential public services.

“The implementation of the pay award this summer will help fulfil the NDNA commitment for the Civil Service to become a Living Wage employer.

“The pay award makes a number of improvements to the terms and conditions of civil servants, such as increasing paternity pay from two days to two full weeks’ pay. This will encourage staff to take time off work to bond with, and assist in the care of, their child in the important early days.

“The pandemic has presented challenges but it has also presented opportunities in terms of new ways of working. It is important that we now look at reforms which help with the affordability of future pay awards whilst also improving the delivery of public service.”

Just over 23,000 people work in the civil service.

The 2020 pay award will be backdated to last August, while the implementation of the 2021 pay award kicks in this August.

The retrospective pay award for 2020 provides a 1% increase on pay scales as well as a 3% non-consolidated, non-pensionable payment to staff in the lowest grades and a 1% non-consolidated, non-pensionable payment plus progression to staff eligible for the pay award at all other grades.

The 2021 pay award provides a further 1% increase on pay scales as well as a 3% non-consolidated, non-pensionable payment to staff in the lowest grades plus progression to staff eligible for the pay award at all other grades.