Northern Ireland constituency boundaries to change but it will still have 18 MPs

Northern Ireland will retain its 18 MP constituencies, but their boundaries could change, it has been announced.

On Tuesday it was confirmed that the number of parliamentary constituencies across the UK will remain at 650.

There will be 543 in England in place of the current 533, in Scotland 57 in place of the current 59, in Wales 32 in place of the current 40 and in Northern Ireland 18 constituencies will be retained.

Although the number of constituencies in Northern Ireland will remain at 18, the boundaries of existing constituencies will have to be amended due to the rules set out in the Parliamentary Constituencies Act 1986.

Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy said the boundary review must be conducted with "impartiality and independence".

The Mid-Ulster MP said: “The Boundary Commission must act with impartiality and independence when reviewing constituency boundaries in the North.

“The nationalist people have had significant reservations about previous Boundary Reviews due to concerns over apparent political interference and nationalist views not being adequately reflected.

“The Belfast High Court ultimately quashed previous proposals due to “procedural unfairness".

“Any future proposed changes to the electoral boundaries by the Boundary Commission must be fair and transparent.

“Sinn Féin will continue to closely monitor the Boundary Review.”

A review by the Boundary Commission for Northern Ireland (BCNI) in 2018 had previously recommended reducing the number of parliamentary constituencies from 18 to 17, as part of a wider move to reduce UK MPs from 650 to 600.

However, this was later quashed by the Court of Appeal, with senior judges identifying a legal failure by the body to properly consider all responses to a consultation.

The commission's findings were challenged in court by west Belfast man Patrick Lynch, with Sinn Fein also claiming it would see some constituencies left without nationalist representation.

In his ruling, Mr Justice McCloskey said: "It's (BCNI) decision making process was vitiated by procedural unfairness, as the common law right of all consultees to have their views considered fully and conscientiously and on the basis on a level playing field was frustrated."

It was later reported that review had cost £798,000.

Earlier proposals would have reduced the amount of MPs in Belfast to three, but the final recommendations from the BCNI in 2018 kept the existing four seats.

The BCNI, which is responsible for reviewing Northern Ireland’s parliamentary constituency boundaries, will put its final recommendations to the Speaker of the House of Commons by July 1 2023.

The commission has said the 2018 review was voided in its entirety when the Parliamentary Constituencies Amendment Act 2020 was enacted. The recommendation from the 2018 review will have no status for the 2023 review and the BCNI will not be taking any of them into account.

The BCNI will shortly begin its work on developing initial proposals. These will be published for public consultation in the latter part of 2021.

This will be the first of a number of public consultations, which will also include public hearings.