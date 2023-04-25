Northern Ireland council candidates undeterred as election posters continue to be stolen

The remains of one of Alliance candidate John Hyland's posters in Ballymena

Every time an election comes around in Northern Ireland there is one thing that is certain - posters will be stolen or damaged.

In the weeks prior to last May's Assembly elections, for instance, the PSNI said it was investigating 80 reports of posters being damaged, removed or destroyed across the country.

In the run-up to May's council elections there have been a spate of these incidents, include some which involved intimidation.

SDLP candidate Oisin Edwards was one of the latest to face intimidation while putting up his posters in Waringstown.

“After being shouted at while putting [a poster up], it along with three others have been stolen," he said.

"These despicable actions will not deter me from standing up for the local community. A gentleman approached and came up to me and said that is one party we won’t be voting for round here.”

Alliance candidate John Hyland said both he and his colleague Chelsea Harwood had their posters either removed of defaced in Ballymena and Broughshane last week, respectively.

"I’ll be the first to say I’m not a fan of posters, but we all know this happens every election," he said.

"From the defacement of mine, to these now forcefully ripped down of my Braid colleague, Chelsea Harwood’s, in Broughshane; it’s wrong.

"Every party has them and we should play fair."

Independent candidate for Mid Tyrone Emmet McAleer had some of his posters targeted in the village of Rouskey in Co Tyrone.

"Disappointing news to start a Saturday with, all my election posters have now been illegally removed from Rouskey," he posted on Twitter at the weekend.

"Whatever the small-minded individual(s) involved hope to achieve by doing this, they won't break the resolve of or silence the community I represent."

DUP MLA Brian Kingston reported that one of the party's Belfast candidates, Ian McLaughlin, was attacked with glass bottles by youths while putting up poster in the Twaddell Avenue area of the city.

He said he was "disgusted", adding that thankfully no one was injured, but a passing car was struck and damaged.

Ards Peninsula candidate, the SDLP's Joe Boyle, said he has grown use to posters either being stolen or damaged in the run up to polling day.

Recently he had his posters stolen in the village of Greyabbey in Co Down.

"I've been around elections for the best part of 20 years and every time an election comes around some posters are stolen or defaced," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Sometimes it depends on the area, but really it's a widespread problem.

"This year around a dozen of my posters were stolen in Greyabbey, a village where I do a lot of work and I'm always well received, so you have to separate the area from what is more likely just the actions of a couple of guys on a ladder.

"It's more annoying than anything, but I don't lie awake at night worrying about it. If some people want to play games then that's up to them."