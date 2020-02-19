Northern Ireland council makes u-turn on not flying Union Flag on Prince Andrew's 60th birthday

The Union flag flies over council offices in Newtownards to celebrate the 60th birthday of Prince Andrew. Photo by Peter Morrison

A Northern Ireland council has made an embarrassing u-turn after deciding not to fly the Union Flag at its designated site in honour of the scandal hit Prince Andrew's 60th birthday.

Ards and North Down Borough Council had said yesterday the local authority would not be flying the flag at its designated site on Church Street in Newtownards because the Duke of York is "no longer a working Royal".

However, in a statement today a council spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph the decision had been made by council officers "in error".

"The error was corrected mid-morning on 19 February and our one designated flag is now flying in addition to the seven flags that fly on council properties across the borough throughout the year," the spokesperson added.

The Prince is currently dogged by allegations that he slept with Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. he strenuously denies wrongdoing.

The allegations against the Queen's son led to a debate in councils in Northern Ireland on whether it was appropriate to fly the flag on his birthday.

The Belfast Telegraph spoke to people in Bangor and Belfast about the flying of the flag today.

David Moore said it was not worth celebrating Prince Andrew's birthday.

"He probably doesn't really care whether the flag is up himself or not," he said.

"He has got bigger things to worry about than his flag being flown. Maybe someone conveniently forgot to put it up this morning."

Shireen Symington said: "I would not be flying it because I think he has let the Royal family down."

In Belfast, where the flag was flying at City Hall, Alan Lennon said: “I think it goes deeper than that, it is not flying it for Andrew, it is for the Royal Family which I support very much. I would fly it for Andrew as well.

"There are allegations going about but nothing has been proven in anyway. I am happy enough for it to be flying today.”

Brian Robinson said the flag should be flown as Northern Ireland is a part of the United Kingdom.

"We are British, we live in the United Kingdom, it is our flag, we should be flying it," he said.

"Irrespective of anything, it is our country.

"He has not been charged with anything as far as I am aware. We have politicians who are in government who have done a lot of things and they are still in government.”

The Union flag flies over Belfast city Hall to celebrate the 60th birthday of Prince Andrew. Photo by Peter Morrison

Advice put out by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport told councils they can choose whether to fly the flag on so-called designated days.

There are 11 councils in Northern Ireland, four of which never fly the flag and only Ards and North Down had previously chosen not to fly the flag today.

Five councils are flying the Union Flag, some because they fly it everyday and others, like Belfast City Council, because it is still officially a designated day.

Causeway Coast and Glens, in a bid to try and reflect the four council areas it was formed from, is flying the flag from some buildings but not others.

The Union Flag is also being flown at Stormont.