Northern Ireland dropped from UK political survey over 'highly unusual and implausible' response distributions

Northern Ireland Ireland has been dropped from a UK political survey after researchers found “highly unusual and self-evidently implausible” distributions of responses among the country’s sample.

The Britain’s Choice survey, entitled ‘Common Ground and Division in 2020s Britain’, is a large-scale national study that was conducted over 18 months.

The report was carried by More in Common, an initiative set up in 2017 to build societies and communities that are more resilient to threats of polarisation and social division.

Within the survey, which aimed to be representative of all ethnic, geographic and cultural communities in the UK, it explained that members of the research team visited Belfast and Londonderry in September 2019.

Meetings were held with local civic leaders and community organisers who were asked to share their experiences and opinions, while also conducting city tours.

The initial national survey, conducted in February of this year, did have samples from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland but the data from here “did not meet the threshold for reliable quality data”.

“Upon receipt of the survey data, we found highly unusual and self-evidently implausible distributions of responses among the Northern Ireland sample, which was collected through a separate research vendor,” it was explained in the findings.

“After extensive discussions with our fieldwork and research partners, we concluded that the Northern Ireland data did not meet the threshold for reliable quality data, did not provide a representative or accurate picture of the country, and could not be included in the study.”

While researchers did draw on the insights from expert interviews here, it was concluded that their findings from Great Britain should solely be focused on.

“We regret this gap in the research findings, and hope for an opportunity to explore these issues in Northern Ireland in the future,” the researchers added.

The survey concluded that while Brexit left the UK feeling polarised, further division was not inevitable.

“One path leads to the deepening polarisation that is being experienced in other countries, where ‘us-versus-them’ dynamics shape national debates, causing distrust and even hate between people on either side of the divide,” it stated.

“The other path leads to a more cohesive society where we build on common ground and focus on the issues that we agree are more important than anything else.”