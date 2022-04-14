Northern Ireland election 2022: Deadline approaches to register to vote

NI Assembly election will take place on May 5.

People who want to vote in the Northern Ireland Assembly election next month have to register before midnight tonight to apply.

The deadline for applying to register to vote passes at 11:59pm on Thursday.

You can register online via the gov.uk website.

The assembly election is being held on May 5 across 18 Northern Ireland constituencies.

Out of 239 candidates standing, five will be elected in each area, returning 90 MLAs to Stormont.

Ballots are cast using the single transferable vote (STV) method, in which voters rank candidates in order of preference.

Every voter has only one vote, but they can ask for it to be transferred from one candidate to another to make sure it is not wasted.

This is done by numbering the candidates in order of preference 1,2,3,4,5 and so on instead of just putting an 'X' against one of them.

To vote, you must be aged over 18 and be either a British, Irish qualifying Commonwealth or EU citizen.

You must also be resident at an address in the area you want to vote in and not be legally excluded from voting.

Elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly normally take place every five years.

The last election was held on March 2, 2017.