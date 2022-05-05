Northern Ireland election 2022: Our favourite pictures of dogs at polling stations
Click or tap through the gallery to see the best pictures of our canine friends as owners exercise their pets and democratic rights
Ralph Hewitt
Pictures of dogs at polling stations have become a tradition at election time and voters in Northern Ireland have been bringing their canine friends along for the excitement.
Polling stations opened at 7am on Thursday and will close at 10pm.
If you want to send us a picture of your pooch at the polling station to be shared online, email digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk
Include the picture, your name, your dog’s name and which constituency you are voting in.