Northern Ireland election 2022: Our favourite pictures of dogs at polling stations

Simon Rea and Andy Smyth with Meg and Walter in north Belfast.

Snookey with his owner Lucia Burns waiting at a polling station in Newcastle, South Down. Pic: Johnny Burns.

A dog waits on its owner to vote at Dromore Central Primary School. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye

Darren Niven brought along Pricilla to his polling station in Greenisland. Pic: Darren Niven.

Nine-month-old Penny joined her owner Andrew Murray to vote in east Belfast. Pic: Andrew Murray.

Belfast Telegraph journalist Allan Preston brought Bonnie along to the polling station on Thursday. Pic: Allan Preston.

Tiny the Jack Russell waiting outside the polling station at Holy Trinity Primary School, Enniskillen. Photo by Andrew Paton / Press Eye.

The UUP’s Stephen McCarthy on the election trail in south Belfast as Northern Ireland goes to the polls on Thursday. He's pictured with a very tired looking Mollie in Stephen's parents' 1960s VW Camper. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

Pictures of dogs at polling stations have become a tradition at election time and voters in Northern Ireland have been bringing their canine friends along for the excitement.

Polling stations opened at 7am on Thursday and will close at 10pm.

If you want to send us a picture of your pooch at the polling station to be shared online, email digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Include the picture, your name, your dog’s name and which constituency you are voting in.