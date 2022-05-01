Northern Ireland Election 2022: Party leaders clash over border poll and protocol during televised debate - as it happened

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Michelle O’Neill, Naomi Long, Colum Eastwood and Doug Beattie pictured with Marc Mallett at the UTV leaders debate at the Queen’s Film Theatre in south Belfast this afternoon. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Leaders of the five main political parties have taken part in UTV's election debate.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, UUP's Doug Beattie, SDLP's Colum Eastwood and Alliance's Naomi Long all faced questions during the show.

The leaders were grilled on issues such as the cost-of-living crisis, health service reform, the Northern Ireland Protocol and the future of the Stormont institutions.

Here's how the debate unfolded: