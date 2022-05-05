Northern Ireland election day: Polls close as candidates wait for count to start

The polls have closed across Northern Ireland day as the Assembly election comes to a close.

Counting will begin on Friday morning with results set to come in throughout the day.

With rolling coverage from our team of reporters, stage-by-stage results for every candidate standing in the election and transfer analysis in every constituency in Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph will be live from the start of the count until the last seat is declared.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Polling day was a busy one across Northern Ireland’s 606 stations, while politicians had been pictured casting their votes after the polls opened at 7am. Some of the political leaders made it out bright and early to cast their own vote.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O'Neill pictured as she casts her vote at St Patrick's Primary school in Clonoe. Pic: Press Eye

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill cast her vote at St Patricks Primary School in Clonoe, with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson voting in Dromore.

UUP leader Doug Beattie was seen voting at Seagoe Primary School in Portadown.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood brought his wife Rachael and two daughters Maya and Rosa along with him to the polling station, with TUV leader Jim Allister pictured together with his wife Ruth as they headed inside to cast their votes.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and her husband Michael cast theirs in East Belfast.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson casts his vote at Dromore Central Primary School. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye

The DUP won 28 seats at the last Assembly elections in 2017, just ahead of Sinn Fein which returned 27 MLAs.

Next was the SDLP with 12 seats, the Ulster Unionist Party with 10 seats, Alliance with eight seats, the Green Party with two seats while People Before Profit and the TUV had one MLA each.

UUP leader Doug Beattie casts his vote at Seagoe Primary School, in Portadown, Co Armagh. Pic: Press Eye

This year the DUP is running 30 candidates, while Sinn Fein is running 34.

Meanwhile the UUP is running 27 candidates, the Alliance Party is running 24, the SDLP is running 22, TUV is running 19 candidates, the Green Party is running 18 and People Before Profit is running 12, as is Aontu - while the Workers Party is running six candidates and the PUP is running three candidates.

TUV leader Jim Allister arrives with his wife Ruth to cast his vote in Kells on May 5, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) and the Socialist Party are each running two candidates, while the Northern Ireland Conservatives, Cross Community Labour Alliance (CCLA), Resume NI and Heritage Party are each running one candidate.

And there are 24 independent candidates.

Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP, at his polling station in Derry with his wife Rachael and daughters Maya and Rosa. Picture: Martin McKeown.

Voters must remember to bring one of a number of accepted documents in order to verify identification.

It is important to note that you do not need to bring your polling card to the station, but it can potentially help speed up the process of staff identifying you.

A UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photographic part) (provisional accepted)

A UK, Irish or EU passport (including the Irish Passport Card) (note: EU passports are not accepted at UK Parliamentary elections)

An Electoral Identity Card

A Translink Senior SmartPass

A Translink 60+ SmartPass

A Translink War Disabled SmartPass

A Translink Blind Person’s SmartPass

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and her husband Michael casting their votes in East Belfast. Pic: Pacemaker

The EONI confirmed the identification document does not need to be current, but the photograph must be of a good enough likeness to allow polling station staff to confirm your identity.

It also doesn’t matter if the identity document has a different address to your current address on the register.

Voters will be asked to wear a face mask due to Covid-19, but this will not be enforced.

The UUP’s Robin Swann arrives to cast his vote in Kells. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster, the chief electoral officer Virginia McVea said other Covid-19 precautions will be visible at polling stations.

"To reassure people we have put in place all the things you have come to see normally in the shops and other public spaces,” she said.

"You’ll see automatic hand sanitisers and hand wipes and sneeze screens. We are encouraging people to wear a mask to support their community and the staff in the polling stations.

" If you could put a mask in your pocket as well as your photo ID that would be super. We will have some spare masks there.”

The count to see who has won in every constituency begins on Friday at 9am.

Alliance’s Kate Nicholll on the election trail in south Belfast as NI goes to the polls on May 5, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)