Northern Ireland election results: Dire night for DUP as Dodds and Little Pengelly ousted while Alliance and SDLP romp home in three seats

Nationalists MPs outnumber unionists at Westminster for first timeTory landslide in General Election as Labour suffer heavy losses

Sinn Fein's Orfhlaith Begley pictured after she won her seat back in West Tyrone Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.

The DUP's Carla Lockhart is returned as MP for Upper Bann and is pictured with her baby boy Charlie. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th December 2019 - General Election 2019 - Election count at Aurora Leisure Complex, Bangor for Strangford and North Down. Jim Shannon, DUP with his mother Mona and wife Sandra after being elected in Strangford. Photo by Brian LittleÊ / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th December 2019 General Election 2019 - Election count at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt for Newry & Armagh, South Antrim, North Antrim, Upper Bann, East Londonderry, Foyle, Lagan Valley and Mid Ulster. The DUPÕs Paul Girvan(left) is returned as MP for South Antrim. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

The DUP's Ian Paisley (left) is returned as MP for North Antrim. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

Sinn Fein's Mickey Brady(centre) is returned as MP for Newry and Armagh. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

Sinn Féin Francie Molloy is returned as MP for Mid Ulster. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has held his seat in Lagan Valley pictured at the count centre in Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

UUP Tom Elliott pictured at the count centre in Omagh. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.

Sinn Fein's Michelle Gildernew pictured with Michelle ONeill at the count centre in Omagh after winning the Fermanagh and South Tyrone seat. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.

The DUP’s Gregory Campbell is returned s MP for East Londonderry. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

Election count at Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast for Belfast East, Belfast South, Belfast West, Belfast North, East Antrim & South Down. Sammy Wilson pictured at the count centre. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Michelle O'Neill and Paul Maskey pictured at the count centre. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Naomi Long during the General Election count in Belfast on December 12th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Gavin Robinson with his wife Lindsey and party leader Arlene Foster pictured at the count centre. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Alex Easton, DUP pictured at the count centre in Bangor. Photo by Brian Little / Press Eye

Stephen Farry of the Alliance Party with party leader Naomi Long after he won the North Down constituency in the UK General Election at the Aurora Aquatic and Leisure Complex, Bangor, Northern Ireland. Michael Cooper/PA Wire

Emma Pengelly and Arlene Foster during the General Election count in Belfast on December 12th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

SDLP's Claire Hanna wins a seat in South Belfast at the General Election Count at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast during the Early hours of Friday morning. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Nigel Dodds during the General Election count in Belfast on December 12th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

John Finucane at the General Election count in Belfast on December 12th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Thursday's election has ended in a nightmare finish for the DUP, with the party losing MPs in North and South Belfast, while failing to win in North Down.

Sinn Fein has gained North Belfast from the DUP after John Finucane defeated Nigel Dodds who had held the seat since 2001, while the SDLP's Claire Hanna won South Belfast from Emma Little Pengelly with over 27,000 votes.

Mr Dodds had been the DUP's Westminster leader and one of the key figures in the Leave campaign during the EU Referendum. His defeat marks the first time North Belfast will have a non-unionist MP.

It's a huge blow for the party. It came after Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry pulled off a big upset, beating the DUP favourite Alex Easton to win North Down.

Mr Farry becomes only the second elected MP in Alliance's history, securing a majority of around 3,000 votes in independent unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon's former seat.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood won back the seat the party lost to Sinn Fein's Elisha McCallion in 2017 with over 26,000 votes.

The Conservatives have passed the 326 seat threshold needed to command a majority in the House of Commons, with a number of constituencies still yet to declare.

"The DUP’s days of influence at Westminster appear over with Boris Johnson leading the Conservatives to a landslide election victory," Belfast Telegraph Political Editor Suzanne Breen analysed.

"It is likely to focus the DUP on reaching a deal with Sinn Fein to restore devolution with talks set to begin on Monday."