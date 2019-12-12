Northern Ireland election results: Dire night for DUP as Dodds and Little Pengelly ousted while Alliance and SDLP romp home in three seats
Nationalists MPs outnumber unionists at Westminster for first timeTory landslide in General Election as Labour suffer heavy losses
By Gareth Cross
Thursday's election has ended in a nightmare finish for the DUP, with the party losing MPs in North and South Belfast, while failing to win in North Down.
Sinn Fein has gained North Belfast from the DUP after John Finucane defeated Nigel Dodds who had held the seat since 2001, while the SDLP's Claire Hanna won South Belfast from Emma Little Pengelly with over 27,000 votes.
Mr Dodds had been the DUP's Westminster leader and one of the key figures in the Leave campaign during the EU Referendum. His defeat marks the first time North Belfast will have a non-unionist MP.
It's a huge blow for the party. It came after Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry pulled off a big upset, beating the DUP favourite Alex Easton to win North Down.
Mr Farry becomes only the second elected MP in Alliance's history, securing a majority of around 3,000 votes in independent unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon's former seat.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood won back the seat the party lost to Sinn Fein's Elisha McCallion in 2017 with over 26,000 votes.
The Conservatives have passed the 326 seat threshold needed to command a majority in the House of Commons, with a number of constituencies still yet to declare.
"The DUP’s days of influence at Westminster appear over with Boris Johnson leading the Conservatives to a landslide election victory," Belfast Telegraph Political Editor Suzanne Breen analysed.
"It is likely to focus the DUP on reaching a deal with Sinn Fein to restore devolution with talks set to begin on Monday."