Northern Ireland election results: Full list of 90 MLAs

Northern Ireland's 90 MLAs for the new Stormont mandate were confirmed after an intense weekend of vote counting. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

After a gruelling weekend of counting up hundreds of thousands of ballots across Northern Ireland, all 90 MLAS for the new Stormont mandate have been confirmed.

Looking at all of the 18 constituencies, this is a complete list of all the representatives who made it across the line.

You can also view the comprehensive facts and figures from each of the counts that was compiled by the Belfast Telegraph team.

Read more Northern Ireland Election results: How Stormont has changed since last vote in 2017

Naomi Long (Alliance)

Joanne Bunting (DUP)

Peter McReynolds (Alliance)

David Brooks (DUP)

Andy Allen (UUP)

Gerry Kelly (Sinn Fein)

Caral Ni Chuilin (Sinn Fein)

Phillip Brett (DUP)

Brian Kingston (DUP)

Nuala McAllister (Alliance)

Deirdre Hargey (Sinn Fein)

Edwin Poots (DUP)

Matthew O’Toole (SDLP)

Paula Bradshaw (Alliance)

Kate Nicholl (Alliance)

Danny Baker (Sinn Fein)

Órlaithí Flynn (Sinn Fein)

Aisling Reilly (Sinn Fein)

Pat Sheehan (Sinn Fein)

Gerry Carroll (People Before Profit)

John Stewart (Alliance)

Gordon Lyons (DUP)

Stewart Dickson (Alliance)

Danny Donnelly (Alliance)

David Hilditch (DUP)

Maurice Bradley (DUP)

Alan Robinson (DUP)

Claire Sugden (Independent)

Caoimhe Archibald (Sinn Fein)

Cara Hunter (SDLP)

Jemma Dolan (Sinn Fein)

Tom Elliott (UUP)

Colm Gildernew (Sinn Fein)

Áine Murphy (Sinn Fein)

Deborah Erskine (DUP)

Padraig Delargy (Sinn Fein)

Mark H Durkan (SDLP)

Ciara Ferguson (Sinn Fein)

Sinéad McLaughlin (SDLP)

Gary Middleton (DUP)

Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP)

Robbie Butler (UUP)

Sorcha Eastwood (Alliance)

Paul Givan (DUP)

David Honeyford (Alliance)

Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Fein)

Linda Dillon (Sinn Fein)

Emma Sheerin (Sinn Fein)

Keith Buchanan (DUP)

Patsy McGlone (SDLP)

Connor Murphy (Sinn Fein)

Cathal Boylan (Sinn Fein)

Liz Kimmins (Sinn Fein)

Justin McNulty (SDLP)

William Irwin (DUP)

Robin Swann (UUP)

Philip McGuigan (Sinn Fein)

Jim Allister (TUV)

Paul Frew (DUP)

Patricia O’Lynn (Alliance)

Alex Easton (Independent)

Andrew Muir (Alliance)

Stephen Dunne (DUP)

Alan Chambers (UUP)

Connie Egan (Alliance)

Declan Kearney (Sinn Fein)

John Blair (Alliance)

Steve Aiken (UUP)

Pam Cameron (DUP)

Trevor Clarke (DUP)

Sinéad Ennis (Sinn Fein)

Cathy Mason (Sinn Fein)

Patrick Brown (Alliance)

Diane Forsythe (DUP)

Colin McGrath (SDLP)

Kellie Armstrong (Alliance)

Michelle McIlveen (DUP)

Harry Harvey (DUP)

Mike Nesbitt (UUP)

Nick Mathison (Alliance)

John O’Dowd (Sinn Fein)

Jonathan Buckley (DUP)

Diane Dodds (DUP)

Doug Beattie (UUP)

Eóin Tennyson (Alliance)

Nicola Brogan (Sinn Fein)

Daniel McCrossan (SDLP)

Tom Buchanan (DUP)

Maolíosa McHugh (Sinn fein)

Declan McAleer (Sinn Fein)