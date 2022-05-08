Northern Ireland election results: Full list of 90 MLAs
After a gruelling weekend of counting up hundreds of thousands of ballots across Northern Ireland, all 90 MLAS for the new Stormont mandate have been confirmed.
Looking at all of the 18 constituencies, this is a complete list of all the representatives who made it across the line.
You can also view the comprehensive facts and figures from each of the counts that was compiled by the Belfast Telegraph team.
Belfast East
Naomi Long (Alliance)
Joanne Bunting (DUP)
Peter McReynolds (Alliance)
David Brooks (DUP)
Andy Allen (UUP)
Belfast North
Gerry Kelly (Sinn Fein)
Caral Ni Chuilin (Sinn Fein)
Phillip Brett (DUP)
Brian Kingston (DUP)
Nuala McAllister (Alliance)
Belfast South
Deirdre Hargey (Sinn Fein)
Edwin Poots (DUP)
Matthew O’Toole (SDLP)
Paula Bradshaw (Alliance)
Kate Nicholl (Alliance)
Belfast West
Danny Baker (Sinn Fein)
Órlaithí Flynn (Sinn Fein)
Aisling Reilly (Sinn Fein)
Pat Sheehan (Sinn Fein)
Gerry Carroll (People Before Profit)
East Antrim
John Stewart (Alliance)
Gordon Lyons (DUP)
Stewart Dickson (Alliance)
Danny Donnelly (Alliance)
David Hilditch (DUP)
East Londonderry
Maurice Bradley (DUP)
Alan Robinson (DUP)
Claire Sugden (Independent)
Caoimhe Archibald (Sinn Fein)
Cara Hunter (SDLP)
Fermanagh & South Tyrone
Jemma Dolan (Sinn Fein)
Tom Elliott (UUP)
Colm Gildernew (Sinn Fein)
Áine Murphy (Sinn Fein)
Deborah Erskine (DUP)
Foyle
Padraig Delargy (Sinn Fein)
Mark H Durkan (SDLP)
Ciara Ferguson (Sinn Fein)
Sinéad McLaughlin (SDLP)
Gary Middleton (DUP)
Lagan Valley
Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP)
Robbie Butler (UUP)
Sorcha Eastwood (Alliance)
Paul Givan (DUP)
David Honeyford (Alliance)
Mid Ulster
Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Fein)
Linda Dillon (Sinn Fein)
Emma Sheerin (Sinn Fein)
Keith Buchanan (DUP)
Patsy McGlone (SDLP)
Newry & Armagh
Connor Murphy (Sinn Fein)
Cathal Boylan (Sinn Fein)
Liz Kimmins (Sinn Fein)
Justin McNulty (SDLP)
William Irwin (DUP)
North Antrim
Robin Swann (UUP)
Philip McGuigan (Sinn Fein)
Jim Allister (TUV)
Paul Frew (DUP)
Patricia O’Lynn (Alliance)
North Down
Alex Easton (Independent)
Andrew Muir (Alliance)
Stephen Dunne (DUP)
Alan Chambers (UUP)
Connie Egan (Alliance)
South Antrim
Declan Kearney (Sinn Fein)
John Blair (Alliance)
Steve Aiken (UUP)
Pam Cameron (DUP)
Trevor Clarke (DUP)
South Down
Sinéad Ennis (Sinn Fein)
Cathy Mason (Sinn Fein)
Patrick Brown (Alliance)
Diane Forsythe (DUP)
Colin McGrath (SDLP)
Strangford
Kellie Armstrong (Alliance)
Michelle McIlveen (DUP)
Harry Harvey (DUP)
Mike Nesbitt (UUP)
Nick Mathison (Alliance)
Upper Bann
John O’Dowd (Sinn Fein)
Jonathan Buckley (DUP)
Diane Dodds (DUP)
Doug Beattie (UUP)
Eóin Tennyson (Alliance)
West Tyrone
Nicola Brogan (Sinn Fein)
Daniel McCrossan (SDLP)
Tom Buchanan (DUP)
Maolíosa McHugh (Sinn fein)
Declan McAleer (Sinn Fein)
