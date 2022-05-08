Northern Ireland Election results: How Stormont has changed since last vote in 2017

Sinn Fein’s Vice-President Michelle O’Neill (left) with President Mary Lou McDonald at the Northern Ireland Assembly Election count centre at Meadowbank Sports arena in Magherafelt (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Northern Ireland election of 2022 has been described as "historic" by many commentators, with Sinn Fein officially becoming the largest party.

We have taken a look at three sets of statistics which illustrate just what a watershed election it has been.

Sinn Fein had the biggest first preference vote share in Northern Ireland across the 18 constituencies, with 29.02%, with DUP coming in well behind in second with 21.33%.

The "Alliance surge" saw the party come in third place, with 13.53% of first preference votes.

Of the remaining main big five parties at Stormont, the Ulster Unionists came in fourth with 11.17%, SDLP fifth with 9.07% and TUV increased its first preference vote share to 7.63%.

Three parties managed to increase their first preference vote shared when compared to the last Stormont election in 2017.

The TUV increased its vote share by a huge 5%, however this still only returned one TUV MLA to Stormont, leader Jim Allister.

The Alliance Party had the second biggest increase, with 4.4% and Sinn Fein increased by 1.3%.

The DUP was the biggest loser in first preference votes, with a decrease of 6.8%. The disappointing election for the SDLP saw the nationalist party drop 2.8% and the UUP lost 1.7%.

The Alliance Party was the biggest winner in terms of increasing the number of seats since the last election, with the party going from eight to 17. The DUP, who won 28 seats in 2017, now has 25.

The biggest loser in number of seats was the SDLP, going from 12 to eight.

Sinn Fein, now the biggest party in Northern Ireland, actually returned the same number of seats, 27.