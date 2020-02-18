Northern Ireland Electoral Office refutes claims of voter registration failings

It was alleged there were errors in the voter registration process

The Electoral Office has said allegations that there were serious failings in the voter registration process for last year's general election as "inaccurate and unfounded".

BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show reported of a "chaotic" process with people given incorrect deadline dates for submitting evidence needed to register to vote.

This resulted in scores of would be voters unable to cast their ballot, a whistleblower, who worked at the Electoral Office, claimed.

One constituent contacted the Nolan Show and said she had been sent a letter advising her of an incorrect deadline to submit evidence to obtain a polling card. The Electoral Office later described this date as a "typographical error".

Were you affected? Contact our news team on digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Electoral Office said a "thorough investigation" had been carried out "and we are satisfied that many of the issues raised were inaccurate and unfounded," the chief electoral officer Virginia McVea said.

“However, we have made it clear that given we dealt with hundreds of thousands of documents during this election in a very short period of time, mistakes are inevitable due to human error. We apologise to the people affected unreservedly.

“Most importantly, we advised on a number of occasions that these made no material difference to the outcome of the election. We have provided a full and detailed report to the Secretary of State who considered the report and replied to this office. We have also updated local political parties."

Ms McVea added that the voter application process is more complex and stringent than in the rest of the UK.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Ms McVea said they cannot give an exact figure on the number of people who were sent letters with "typographical errors".

"Data shows that the rates of people asked for evidence in the parliamentary election who were then added to the register to vote actually went up by 15% and samples tested show people sent in evidence regardless of any typographical error in those letters," she said.

"Electoral Office for NI used its discretion to give people the longest period in the UK to send in evidence right up to the 4th of December.

"This was an unplanned election with unprecedented numbers of applications and we understand that the Electoral Commission saw human error occurring due to that across the whole UK.

"We are amending our systems to avoid this particular possibility of human error going forward and looking at the development of digital systems to be able to extract data so as to be able to provide other reports for oversight in the future."

A BBC NI spokesperson said: “This investigation, carried out by The Nolan Show, is in the public interest and we stand by our journalism.

"Throughout the investigation, the Electoral Office and Electoral Commission, have been given opportunities to respond to the various allegations we have investigated and have been invited to appear on the programme to answer the concerns raised. That invitation remains open.”

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken accused the Electoral Office of "marking its own homework" and said the Audit Office should be called in to review its processes.

"This is fundamental to how we understand democracy in Northern Ireland and confidence in the democratic system. If we are talking about elections that are being swung potentially by 75 or 100 votes, and the importance of what is happening in the Northern Ireland political system, we must have full faith in the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland," he said.

"[The Audit Office] needs to look at the processes and procedures. The Electoral Office in Northern Ireland has faced significant cuts in resources over the last couple of years and time and time again political representatives have been talking about the shutting down of offices and the lack of resources.

"If it's a resource problem and we don't have the right procedures in place, or we don't have the right staffing levels, that's something the Audit Office can look at."

In December, the whistleblower also claimed people were arriving at a polling station in Downpatrick to find they were erroneously absent from the electoral register.

"People were coming in with their correct ID and their polling card with all the information on it who obviously should have been on the register but were left out," he said.

"People's families were coming in, four of them were coming in and three of them were on the register and the fourth one might not be.

"They all got the poll card delivered at the same time obviously, (they were saying) I have got my poll card, I have got my ID and I have been left off the register now. It was happening so often."

The BBC has been asked for comment.