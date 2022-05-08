Northern Ireland facing period of ‘political instability’ if Boris Johnson does not deal with NI Protocol, warns former DUP leader Arlene Foster

Former First Minister Arlene Foster has described a clock “ticking very loud” in the ear of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as she warned Northern Ireland could face a “period of political instability”.

Mrs Foster made the comments in her Daily Express column following the results of the Stormont Assembly election which saw Sinn Fein emerge as the largest party.

The GB News presenter also argued the result, which saw the nationalist party hold 27 seats, doesn’t bring the prospect of a united Ireland poll any closer and suggested the success of the Alliance Party will “throw a whole new discussion into the equation”.

“If you look at the percentage of voters voting for pro-nationalist parties in NI it really has not increased since the signing of the Belfast Agreement in 1998,” she said.

“In 1998 pro nationalist parties had 39 percent of the vote, in 2022 they have 39.6 percent of the vote. Not exactly progress.

“[Sinn Fein] has become the largest party but that is only part of the story and does not provide the necessary evidence for the calling of a border poll by the Secretary of State for NI.

“The protocol and its continuing damage to Northern Ireland was a huge issue for unionists and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, will not form a government with Sinn Fein until the Prime Minister acts to deal with the societal and economic harm which the Protocol is causing to Northern Ireland.

“So, it looks like we are set for a period of political instability unless the PM steps up and deals with the issue. The clock is ticking very loud now.”

Mrs Foster was previously MLA for Fermanagh and south Tyrone before she resigned last April after being ousted by her party.

The former politician was involved in an online spat with broadcaster Piers Morgan earlier on Sunday, when she responded to a tweet from the talkTV host arguing he should “at least have the basics” after Morgan claimed Sinn Fein’s victory meant “we’re witnessing the impending and I think now inevitable collapse of the United Kingdom”.

Mr Morgan responded to the former DUP politician, saying she sounds “like Donald Trump”.