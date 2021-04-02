Northern Ireland First and deputy First Ministers call for 'hope and reflection' this Easter

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have issued a joint call for people to "reflect" on the last year, while being "optimistic" for the future.

The united message comes after a week of political tensions and ahead of the Easter weekend.

The DUP leader Arlene Foster noted that this was the second time people have been celebrating an Easter period which has been impacted by coronavirus restrictions and remarked upon the difficulties many have faced.

"This weekend we celebrate Easter, our second of this pandemic. The road has been very hard for so many over the last 12 months," she said.

“I would ask people to take a moment this Easter Sunday to remember all those we have lost and those who are continuing to experience pain and hardship. For those of faith this can be through a time of prayer, as discussed recently with church leaders.

“We can take comfort from the Easter message of hope and renewal and be encouraged that brighter days are ahead.”

Echoing a call for people to reflect on the last year, the deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said there was "optimism" ahead, as a result of the vaccine rollout.

“As we approach Easter, we are reminded of just how much our community has been through over the last year," she added.

“This will be a time of mixed emotions for many. Our thoughts are with all those coming to terms with the pain and loss they have felt as families and individuals.

“Thankfully this year, with the success of our vaccination programme and the gradual easing of restrictions, we can all look to the future together with hope and optimism.”