Northern Ireland has ‘enormous black hole in budget’, warns Chris Heaton-Harris but NI Secretary stops short of calling election

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill and Connor Murphy speak to the media outside Erskine House, Belfast Northern Ireland after meeting Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Michelle O'Neill have both hit out at the lack of clarity from the NI Secretary.

Chris Heaton-Harris holds talks with the leaders of the main Stormont parties (Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

Chris Heaton-Harris has said he is worried the NI Executive has an “enormous black hole” in its budget, which could lead to serious implications for the delivery of many of Northern Ireland's public services.

However, the Secretary of State stopped short once again of setting a date for an election and said measures to set a budget will be “required in the short term”.

It comes after Mr Heaton-Harris met with NI political leaders on Tuesday.

Last week, he failed to set a date for an election after confirming that he would call one when Stormont parties failed to agree the establishment of an Assembly and Executive.

The DUP have repeatedly refused to allow the nomination of a Speaker and said they would not serve in a power-sharing Executive until the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol have been resolved.

The 24-week deadline for forming a functioning power-sharing Executive in Belfast following May's election ran out at midnight on Friday.

Once the deadline passed, the UK Government assumed a legal responsibility to call a fresh election within 12 weeks.

Mr Heaton-Harris denied making a U-turn and promised to give more information this week after talks with politicians.

Speaking after his meetings with the political leaders on Tuesday, he said he expressed his disappointment that the legal duty to call an election now falls on him.

"I listened to the party leaders’ various views on calling that election,” he said.

“There are important issues of government to be dealt with due to the absence of ministers.

“I am particularly worried that the Executive has an enormous black hole in its budget, which potentially has serious implications for the delivery of many of Northern Ireland’s public services. Measures to set a budget will be required in the short term.

“I will provide a further update on next steps in due course.”

Both Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson earlier criticised the lack of clarity given from Mr Heaton-Harris following the meetings in Belfast.

Ms O'Neill described being "none the wiser" over an election following the meeting, with Sir Jeffrey adding Mr Heaton-Harris did not give any indication when an election would be called.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long also told the media Mr Heaton-Harris should consider looking at MLA salaries and said any election should only be called after an agreement with the EU has been reached.

Ms O'Neill, who is First Minister designate following May’s election results, said the public have been “left in limbo” and suggested the secretary offered “no clarity” following their meeting.

"I think he's (Chris Heaton-Harris) doubled-down in that approach again today. I just don't think that's acceptable," Ms O'Neill said

"I am none the wiser today in terms of his next step, he didn't make that very clear.

"He didn't say what his next move was. But you can't escape the reality that there's a legal obligation on him to call the election.

"Instead, he's created a political vacuum."

She added: "The Secretary of State told us that he had a legal obligation, that he would call that election at one minute past midnight (on Friday).

"Then what we saw unfold last Friday was a bizarre U-turn, the failure to continue in that vein.

"We've met with him again this morning. We've asked him a number of questions, but I have to say (he) provided no clarity, he provided no further information as to the U-turn.

"We're left with no information in terms of what happens next, or at least what he intends to do next.

"It's very clear he has a legal obligation in which to call an election if an executive is not formed.

"But he did not colour in the lines today. He certainly did not provide any clarity around what he intends to do next, apart from to say that he's here to meet with people."

Mr Donaldson said Mr Heaton-Harris offered no clarity on when or if an election would be called.

"We simply don't know, the Secretary of State has not told us when he is going to call an election," he said.

"So, at the moment, neither we nor the people of Northern Ireland know if and when an election will take place."

The DUP leader also claimed he was getting no indication whether a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol was near.

"There are continuing technical discussions, the political discussions haven't even begun,” he added.

"That's why yesterday and today I'm calling on the Government to have a razor-sharp focus on these negotiations. Let's make progress. Let's get this done.

"Let's get a solution that replaces the protocol with arrangements that respect Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom and its internal market."

Meanwhile, Mrs Long described her meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris as "constructive", and said the secretary seemed to be "taking time to reflect" before making any decision on an election.

Would the Republic vote for a United Ireland?

"From our perspective, we welcome the fact that the Secretary of State has listened to what's been said by the people of Northern Ireland, that he has paid attention to the issues that have been raised and he is clearly taking time to reflect on the way forward,” she added.

Mrs Long said Mr Heaton-Harris should take action to ensure Stormont had a budget and that civil servant had more powers to make decisions in the absence of elected ministers.

She said MLA pay also needed to be cut if the powersharing impasse continued.

"I've been very open and honest in saying that I don't believe a situation where we continue to be paid on full salaries with no prospect of a return to government is sustainable," she said.

Following his meeting, Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said that the Secretary has "no plan on how we proceed".

"There is a dearth in thinking about what we could do and it's really difficult to see how we broker anything unless we have some form of a pathway to deal with the issues that are put in front of us,” he added.