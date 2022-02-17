Northern Ireland High Street Voucher scheme: Around 22,500 eligible for remedy payments

Around 22,500 people could be eligible for remedy payments over the High Street Voucher Scheme: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Around 22,500 people in Northern Ireland have been told they may be eligible for a remedy repayment over the High Street Voucher Scheme.

The Department for the Economy issued emails to verified applicants with the update.

Those eligible include those who were verified for the £100 pre-paid voucher, but didn’t receive a card and those who received a card but could not activate it.

Others included are those who could not spend the full amount on the card for reasons outside their control and there remains a balance of £10 or more.

Also eligible are individuals, or the person they applied on behalf of, were not verified due to a service failure on the part of the Department.

The Spend Local card emails are to be issued from noreply@spendlocalni.com and the Department say messages from this address should be treated as legitimate.

The email will contain the name of those who may be eligible for a remedy payment along with a list of Frequently Asked Questions.

Emails will be sent to the address provided on the original application.

In some cases, it will be sent to the email of a person who applied on another’s behalf.

A letter will be sent to those who applied via the telephone service, but did not supply an email address giving details of how to apply for a remedy payment.

The Department advises they will not be asking for personal details and no further action is required at this stage.

A further email is to be issued in mid-March providing details on how to apply for payment and with a link to the remedy application portal.

Those eligible are also asked to check their junk email account,

Those who qualify will receive an amount equal to the balance on the Spend Local card when the scheme closed.

It is expected the payments will made in late March or early April this year.

In December, the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons allowed a further extension for applicants to spend their vouchers.

He called the scheme a “huge success which achieved what it set out to do”.

This included over 1.4 million pre-paid £100 spend local cards being dispatched and boosting the economy by over £137.5m.

A survey from Ulster Bank also stated that retails sales in Northern Ireland rose in November for the first time in four months.

According to a report from the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) footfall in November had also increased by 5.6 percentage points on the previous month.