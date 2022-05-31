Northern Ireland households will receive £400 energy support payment despite lack of Executive, claims Treasury MP

Money the UK Government is providing to help with the cost-of-living crisis will be given to households in Northern Ireland despite the lack of an Executive at Stormont.

That is the claim from the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke MP, who said he wanted to “reassure” people here.

It comes following the announcement by the Chancellor last week that millions of households across the UK would receive additional financial support to help with rising energy bills, including a one-off £650 payment to those on low-income or social security and a £400 energy bill discount in October.

However, Finance Minister Conor Murphy has previously said the lack of an Executive in Northern Ireland will pose challenges for introducing the discount for households in the region.

Writing in the Newsletter, Mr Clarke said the government are “urgently working” to ensure the money, or what he described as “the equivalent”, can be issued to people in Northern Ireland.

“The strength of the union as we came together got us through the challenges of the past couple of years, and we will not let that spirit of support and determination fail now,” he wrote in the newspaper.

“I want to reassure the people of Northern Ireland that you will receive your share of additional support, despite the absence of an Executive in Stormont.”

On Sunday, Sinn Fein’s Deirdre Hargey said a one-off means tested payment of up to £650 payment can be issued over the summer based on data already held for those in receipt of benefits.

It comes after a second attempt to elect a speaker at Stormont failed on Monday.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s DUP party has so far blocked the speaker’s election and the formation of an Executive following the Assembly elections as part of its protest against the NI Protocol.

On Tuesday, Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader Robbie Butler told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster his party is urging parties to hold talks over a programme for government despite there being no movement on the protocol.

“We can be preparing the ground now for when the protocol is sorted out,” he said.

“What we can do is we can multi-task. What we need to be doing is preparing those strategies so that when the wheels do hit the runway [on the protocol] we are ready to go.

“We have called for those talks. We need to get round the table to decide what we are going to do when the Executive is formed. And if we do that it means when the solution for the protocol comes... we are ready to go.”