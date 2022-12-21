Northern Ireland local council election date to be moved to avoid clash with King Charles III's coronation

The date of Northern Ireland’s local council election in May is to be moved by two weeks in order to avoid a clash with the coronation weekend of King Charles III.

Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker confirmed on social media he has written to all the Stormont party leaders and said legislation will be proposed to move the new election date.

Council elections were due to be held on May 4, however the coronation of the new monarch is to be held on Saturday May 6 and would likely have impacted on those involved in vote counting, which regularly extends into the weekend after the elections.

In a tweet, Mr Baker said: “Today, I wrote to NI party leaders to advise we are proposing legislation that will move the date of local elections to 18 May 2023.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"This will avoid a clash with the Coronation of King Charles III and ensure the smooth running of these important local elections and count.”

Kind Charles’ coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the monarch's accession and the death of the Queen.

The Palace said the ceremony will be "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry" but also "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future".

May 6 is also the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie - Charles's grandson - who will be turning four on the day.