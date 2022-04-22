Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns says ‘no question’ of Boris Johnson standing down over partygate

There is “no question” of Prime Minister Boris Johnson standing down over the partygate row, according to Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns.

Mr Johnson now faces the prospect of a parliamentary investigation into whether he lied to MPs about Downing Street parties during coronavirus lockdowns.

However, the Belfast-born MP defended the PM, telling Sky News: “There is no question of the Prime Minister going".

He said Mr Johnson was confident that he would be cleared once the full facts were made public.

Read more What is the latest partygate investigation and what powers does it have?

"He remains confident that when people can see the full context of what happened it will be clear that he was straightforward, he said to the House in good faith that he believed the rules were followed.

"He is looking forward to this ending. He is looking forward to drawing this to a conclusion, for it to be examined fully so that we can move on to the things people are genuinely concerned about."

On Thursday the Government was forced to abandon an attempt to order Conservative MPs to vote for a delay in setting up any investigation as the scale of discontent on the Tory benches was laid bare.

The investigation, by the Privileges Committee, is now expected to be approved – although it will not begin until police inquiries have concluded.

Mr Johnson – who was away from the Commons on an official visit to India – insisted he was content to face extra scrutiny, with the parliamentary investigation adding to inquiries conducted by the Metropolitan Police and senior civil servant Sue Gray.

In a blow to Mr Johnson, former minister Steve Baker, an influential organiser on the Tory benches, said the Prime Minister “should be long gone”.

Mr Baker, who was a prominent Brexiteer involved in ousting Theresa May, said: “Really, the Prime Minister should just know the gig’s up.”

Tory MPs had initially been ordered to back a Government amendment which would defer any decision on referring the matter to the committee until after the conclusion of the Met Police inquiry.

But in a late U-turn shortly before the debate began, Tory MPs were given a free vote.