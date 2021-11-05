Northern Ireland needs to take hatred out of politics and have civil public debates, says ex-DUP leader Arlene Foster

The former DUP leader Arlene Foster has called for public debate to move away from the “hatred” often seen on social media.

Writing in a blog post for the extraORDINARY women project at the Linen Hall in Belfast, Mrs Foster said it was time for “a little less Twitter, a lot more thought and direct conversation”.

After being ousted by party colleagues as First Minister and DUP leader earlier this year, Mrs Foster has since turned to broadcasting as an anchor on the GB News channel.

“When you leave elected office in the fashion I have, the obvious question is ‘what are you going to do next?’. The honest answer is I’m not really sure,” she said.

“There are plenty of things I’d like to do, but what one is capable of doing is an altogether different kettle of fish.”

After years of being steeped in the “difficult politics” of Northern Ireland, she said leading the largest unionist party came with downsides.

“Due to the nature of politics here the divisiveness is stark — you are seen as somewhat strange if you have friends in other political parties,” she said.

“It reminds me of the Labour member who claimed proudly that she had never, nor would she ever snog a Tory.

“Well in NI if you are in the pleasant exchange territory then you are seen as somewhat of a weakling, never mind the latter.”

Mrs Foster went on to speak of sharing office with both Sinn Fein’s Martin McGuinness and Michelle O’Neill.

“Both were steeped in Irish republicanism. In McGuinness’ case he was a self-confessed member of the IRA and responsible for a number of atrocities in the 1970s and 1980s,” she said.

“For many in NI they could not understand how I could even bear to be in the same room never mind share an office.”

Mrs Foster said her motivation had been securing a better future for Northern Ireland.

“That meant not ignoring their beliefs or history, far from it, but trying to disagree well,” she said.

“In other words, I was trying to show that politics worked not the alternative which I had grown up with. For NI politics to be successful however both sides have to want it to work and I’m not sure that’s the case in Northern Ireland with Sinn Fein pushing for constitutional change whatever the cost to our citizens.”

She said in today’s social media world of politics, she regretted that too often points were lost in translation.

“The main stream broadcasters are becoming just as bad with their soundbite headlines. Say something outrageous in Parliament and you will be on the 6 o’clock news,” she said.

“Develop a political argument in a thoughtful way and try to persuade others of your point of view and it will not make the cut. Is this the political discussion we want or need?”

Concluding, she said: “So, in answer to the question, ‘What are you going to do next?’, the answer is partly at least to try and ensure there is a space for civil debate without the drama and sometimes the hatred which is all too often a mark of social media.”